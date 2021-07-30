World Women’s Curling Championship returns to Prince George, Canada

Prince George, Canada — The Canadian town of Prince George, in Northern British Columbia, will finally have its chance to host the World Women’s Curling Championship.

The first-time host was slated to have their debut set for March 2020, just days before the world was impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Unfortunately, the World Women’s Curling Championship 2020 became first curling championship of the season to be cancelled.

Now, just over 16 months later, we are pleased to announce that Prince George will have their opportunity to host the world’s elite women’s curlers at the World Women’s Curling Championship 2022 from 19–27 March 2022 at the CN Centre.

“I’m delighted to see the host committee of Prince George able to finally welcome the World Women’s Curling Championship 2022 to their community following the disappointment of the 2020 cancellation,” said World Curling Federation President, Kate Caithness.

“The local organising committee worked tirelessly to ensure the success of the 2020 edition and I have every confidence that they will be equally prepared for the 2022 championship where hopefully if restrictions allow, we can welcome back fans to the stadium.”

“We all have vivid memories of that week leading up to the cancellation in Prince George, and we know how much excitement there was in the city leading up to the event, so today’s announcement is particularly gratifying,” said Katherine Henderson, Chief Executive Officer of Curling Canada. “I know that Curling Canada and our partners at the World Curling Federation really wanted to make sure Prince George got its opportunity to show off to the world, and I’m positive that it will put on a championship that will be remembered by all who participate.”

The CN Centre opened in 1995 and can seat 5,582 in its hockey configuration. The arena is the home to the Western Hockey League’s Prince George Cougars.

While it will be the first world championship held in Prince George, it will mark the fourth World Women’s Curling Championship to be contested in British Columbia.

The last time Prince George welcomed a curling event was during the 2009 Road to the Roar Pre-Trials. Nine years earlier, the arena played host to the 2000 Scottie Tournament of Hearts, where the home-province favourite Kelley Law came out on top, then went on to win gold at the World Women’s Curling Championship 2000 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Switzerland’s Silvana Tirinzoni currently holds the Women’s World Title after winning the LGT World Women’s Curling Championship 2021 in Calgary, Canada.

