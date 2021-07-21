FIL Media Information: Winterberg steps in for Königssee

Winterberg (FIL) Following extensive storm damage on July 17, 2021 to the ice arena at Königssee in Bavaria, the EBERSPÄCHER Luge World Cup on January 1 and 2, 2022 must be cancelled. Heavy damage caused by rocks and flooding to the world’s first artificial ice track will make operations impossible for at least a year.

Following a decision by the Executive Board of the International Luge Federation FIL, Winterberg will stand in for Königssee (both Germany). The sixth EBERSPÄCHER Luge World Cup of the 2022 Olympic season will thus be held in Sauerland on January 1 and 2.

Winterberg has a long luge tradition. 30 Luge World Cup have already been held on the artificial track at the Kappe. FIL World Championships have already taken place three times.

First World Championships of the women’s doubles in Winterberg

But not only the sixth EBERSPÄCHER World Cup will take place in Winterberg. For the first time in the upcoming winter sports season, the women’s doubles will also host a World Championship. The season highlight for the women’s duos in Luge will take place on Sunday, January 30, 2022, directly following the Junior World Championships (January 28/29) in Winterberg.

