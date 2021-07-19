Comments by Governor Koike Yuriko on the Olympic Truce Mural Inauguration Ceremony

Governor Koike Yuriko has made the following comments concerning the Olympic Truce Mural inauguration ceremony, which was held at the Olympic and Paralympic Village today. For details on the mural and the inauguration ceremony, please see the attached press release by the Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee.

Governor Koike’s comments

The inauguration ceremony for the Olympic Truce Mural, which was prepared by the Tokyo Metropolitan Government, was held at the Olympic and Paralympic Village today with the attendance of IOC President Bach and Tokyo 2020 President Hashimoto. Along with being a celebration of sport, the Games are also a celebration of peace that goes beyond ethnic and national borders. I believe that it is because the world upholds and respects these values of the Games that so many countries have been able to surmount the COVID-19 crisis to gather here in Tokyo.

There are still many people in the world who have lost their lives or have been forced to flee their homes because of conflict. Now is the time for us to join hands and pass on the importance of peace to following generations. Tokyo will deliver a safe and secure Games, and, together with the athletes, we wish to send a message of peace from Tokyo to the world.

CONTACT & INQUIRIES

TAKAHASHI Kyoko (Ms.) Email: Kyouko_4_Takahashi@member.metro.tokyo.jp

Director for Planning Promotion

Planning and Promotion Division

Bureau of Olympic and Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020 Preparation

Tokyo Metropolitan Government

Tokyo 2020 and IOC Host Olympic Truce Mural Inauguration Ceremony

Tokyo, 19 July 2021 – An Olympic Truce Mural – whose concept of “Frame of Peace” focuses on recognising diversity, connecting people and bringing harmony – was inaugurated today at the Village Plaza in the Olympic and Paralympic Village. Athletes participating in the Games and visitors will be encouraged to support the Olympic truce and its peace appeal by signing the mural.

Tokyo 2020 and the International Olympic Committee today hosted the inauguration ceremony of the mural at the Village Plaza, in the presence of Tokyo 2020 Village Mayor KAWABUCHI Saburo, IOC President Thomas BACH, Tokyo 2020 President HASHIMOTO Seiko, and Governor of Tokyo KOIKE Yuriko. A video message of the United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres as well as of IKEDA Marina, winner of the first prize at the Tokyo 2020 High School Student English Speech Contest, were also shared.

The Olympic Truce Mural will be on display until the closing day of the Olympic Village, and will subsequently be part of the Tokyo Olympic Games legacy and exhibited at Tokyo Metropolitan Government facilities.

Welcome remarks from KAWABUCHI Saburo, Tokyo 2020 Village Mayor: “Now that many delegations have taken up residence, the Olympic Village has truly sprung to life. Together with the athletes, we will continue to send a message of peace from the Village to the world and aim for a peaceful future.”

A message from Antonio Guterres, the United Nations Secretary General: “The Olympic Truce is a traditional call to silence the guns while the Games proceed. People and nations can build on this temporary respite to establish lasting ceasefires and find paths towards sustainable peace. Seeking peace and uniting around common goals is even more important this year, as we strive to end the pandemic and build a strong, sustainable and inclusive global recovery. I call on all parties to conflict to observe the Olympic Truce during the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games and to build on it in the weeks and months ahead.”

Thomas BACH, IOC President, said: “Today we are inaugurating the Olympic Truce Mural here in the beating heart of the Olympic Games, the Olympic Village. It is here, where the Olympic spirit comes to life. The athletes show us that despite all our differences, it is possible for humankind to live together in peace. This is our Olympic message: yes, it is possible to compete with each other, even for the highest prize, but at the same time to live together peacefully under one roof in the Olympic Village.

HASHIMOTO Seiko, President, Tokyo 2020, issued the following greeting: “At this very moment many around the world are suffering the pain of war and conflict. I want to dedicate these wishes for peace to them. As we listen to their voices, we will do everything in our power to make these Games a celebration of peace and a chance to demonstrate the importance of every human being living with dignity and pride. As athletes show the world the pinnacle of performance, let us also come together to show that humanity has the strength to overcome any hardship. I hope that this mural, bearing the signatures of all those who share a wish for peace, will become one more source of strength in advancing a forward-looking movement for peace.”

KOIKE Yuriko, Governor of Tokyo, commented as follows: “The Games are not only a celebration of sport but also a celebration of peace that transcends ethnicity and nationality. Many throughout the world today have lost their lives or been driven from their homes by conflict. That is why now is the time for us to join hands and express the importance of peace to the next generation. We hope to make the Games a success and, together with athletes from around the world, to send a message of peace from Tokyo to the entire world.”

Speech by IKEDA Marina, who won first prize at the Tokyo 2020 High School Student English Speech Contest: “Friendships that have been built by treating others with mutual understanding and respect and by overcoming differences will lead to the creation of a more peaceful world. I believe that the Tokyo 2020 Games, where people from countries and regions around the world come together, will be an opportunity to create long-lasting friendships and peace.”

Related links Olympic Truce https://olympics.com/tokyo-2020/en/games/olympictruce/

For more information: Tokyo 2020 Online Press Room

International Communications

Email: mpc_pressoffice_en@tokyo2020.jp

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram!

As a service to our readers, Around the Rings will provide verbatim texts of selected press releases issued by Olympic-related organizations, federations, businesses and sponsors.

These press releases appear as sent to Around the Rings and are not edited for spelling, grammar or punctuation.



