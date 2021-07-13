Tokyo 2020 Welcomes Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings as Official Contributor

Tokyo, 12 July 2021 – The Tokyo Organising Committee of the Olympic and Paralympic Games (Tokyo 2020)

today welcomed Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings (TEPCO) as a Tokyo 2020 Official Contributor. This

programme differs from the Tokyo 2020 Sponsorship Programme, as it is intended to recognise Non-Profit

Organisations (including certain special cases) that are contributing to the delivery of the Tokyo 2020 Games.

Official Contributors can refer to their involvement through the use of designations that explain their contribution

within the territory of Japan. With the cooperation of each Official Contributor, Tokyo 2020 is striving to achieve

the successful delivery of the Tokyo 2020 Games.

In its capacity as an Official Contributor, TEPCO will provide support in four main areas: Reinforcement of contact

and recovery structure regarding the electric power supply equipment during the operation period of the Tokyo

2020 Games, emergency response for failure of electric power supply equipment to the venues, etc., support

for construction and operation of electrical equipment of the venues, etc., and reinforcement of inspection of

electric power supply equipment to the venues, etc. during the operation period of the Tokyo 2020 Games.

Tokyo 2020 President HASHIMOTO Seiko welcomed the announcement, commenting, “Facing the challenge of

the first ever postponement of the Games in Olympic and Paralympic history, we are delighted to welcome TEPCO

as an Official Contributor. We are very encouraged and grateful to TEPCO for their full support in ensuring the

stable operation of power supply facilities at Games venues, including any emergency response required. We

will continue to make steady preparations for a safe and secure Games together with TEPCO and our other

Official Contributors and partners.”

Commented TEPCO Representative Executive Officer and President KOBAYAKAWA Tomoaki, “TEPCO is honoured

and humbled to be able to support the Tokyo 2020 Games as an Official Contributor. Looking back, we also

supported for the Olympic and Paralympic Games Tokyo 1964. Leveraging our know-how, experience and

networks, we will do our utmost to ensure a stable power supply for the venues and other facilities of the Tokyo

2020 Games, and contribute to a safe and secure event.”

About TEPCO:

TEPCO is Japan’s largest power company group and comprises four independent business entities: TEPCO Fuel

& Power, Inc., TEPCO Power Grid, Inc., TEPCO Energy Partner, Inc., and TEPCO Renewable Power, Inc. The Group

generates, distributes and sells electricity and other types of energy principally in the Kanto region, which

includes Japan’s two most populous urban centres, Tokyo and Yokohama. TEPCO’s 37,892 employees (TEPCO

Holdings and its consolidated subsidiaries as of 31 March 2020) are committed to providing safe, reliable power

as well as fulfilling its responsibilities to the communities of Fukushima.

·TEPCO website: https://www.tepco.co.jp/en/hd/index-e.html

·TEPCO Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/OfficialTEPCOen

·TEPCO Twitter page: https://twitter.com/TEPCO_English

For more information: Tokyo 2020 Online Press Room, ID: PressRoom password: AccessTokyo2020PressRoom

Marketing Communications

HAYAKAWA Yuko ONAYA Masayuki

International Communications

OTSU Tokuko

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram!

As a service to our readers, Around the Rings will provide verbatim texts of selected press releases issued by Olympic-related organizations, federations, businesses and sponsors.

These press releases appear as sent to Around the Rings and are not edited for spelling, grammar or punctuation.