Pandemic forces changes to medal ceremonies at Tokyo 2020

Covid-19 countermeasures will make for vastly different victory ceremonies at Tokyo 2020.

The Tokyo 2020 medal podium (Tokyo 2020)

The IOC on Thursday revealed a series of changes following on from the requirements put forth in the third edition of the Tokyo 2020 playbooks released last month.

The playbook guidelines had already called for the victory ceremonies and medal presentations to be held at the venues and that athletes and medal presenters would be required to wear masks.

Now it will also be required that additional podium modules will be placed between gold and silver medalists and gold and bronze medalists to allow for social distancing.

Additionally, all the presenters will have to be vaccinated, and there will be only one IOC member and one International Federation representative at each event.

Everyone, including volunteers, must be wearing a mask at all times.

The following procedure will be used for the medal presentations:

The IOC said “athletes, medal presenters and volunteers will be clearly and thoroughly briefed before the ceremonies on the guidelines they will need to follow”.

Written by Gerard Farek