Major changes to the Olympic oath at the Opening Ceremony

The IOC announced major changes to the Olympic oath on Wednesday for the Opening Ceremony next week as it aims to highlight the importance of solidarity, inclusion, non-discrimination and equality.

The Olympic Oath has been renewed and the number of oath-takers will be increased from three to six – two athletes, two coaches and two judges in order to achieve gender equality.

The new wording of the Olympic oath results from a set of recommendations drawn up by the IOC Athletes’ Commission on Rule 50.2 and athlete expression in order to increase opportunities for athlete expression during the Olympic Games. These recommendations were approved by the IOC Executive Board back in April 2021.

The new wording of the Olympic oath is:

Depending on which group is speaking: “In the name of the athletes”, “In the name of all judges” or “In the name of all the coaches and officials”.

“We promise to take part in these Olympic Games, respecting and abiding by the rules and in the spirit of fair play, inclusion and equality. Together we stand in solidarity and commit ourselves to sport without doping, without cheating, without any form of discrimination. We do this for the honour of our teams, in respect for the Fundamental Principles of Olympism, and to make the world a better place through sport.”

Kirsty Coventry, IOC Athletes Commission chair (ATR)

On this new development, IOC Athletes’ Commission Chair Kirsty Coventry said: “We Olympians are role models and ambassadors. We stand together to send out to the world a powerful message of equality, inclusion, solidarity, peace and respect. The Olympic oath-takers selected for the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 will be fully gender equal and will take the Olympic oath on behalf of all the Olympians, judges, coaches and officials, who they represent, in the true spirit of solidarity.”

Homepage photo: IOC

Written by Mark Pickering in Tokyo

