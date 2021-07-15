Emperor to declare the Tokyo Games open

Emperor Naruhito (Wikipedia)

The Olympic Charter states that the host country’s head of state declares the Games open and Tokyo 2020 will be no different as the 61-year-old emperor, who formally ascended to the throne in 2019, is the honorary patron of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and Paralympics.

This runs in the family for Emperor Naruhito as his father Emperor Akihito, proclaimed the opening of the 1998 Nagano Winter Olympics, while his grandfather, Emperor Hirohito, declared the start of both the 1964 Tokyo Summer Olympics and the 1972 Sapporo Winter Olympics.

Imperial family members are not expected to be in attendance to watch other Olympic events at venues.

The Opening Ceremony takes place on July 23 at the National Stadium in Tokyo.

Written by Mark Pickering in Tokyo

