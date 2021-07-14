Tokyo 2020: Emperor to declare the Games open; major changes to Olympic oath; South Africa rugby team forced to quarantine

Emperor Naruhito (Wikipedia)

The Olympic Charter states that the host country’s head of state declares the Games open and Tokyo 2020 will be no different as the 61-year-old emperor, who formally ascended to the throne in 2019, is the honorary patron of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and Paralympics.

This runs in the family for Emperor Naruhito as his father Emperor Akihito, proclaimed the opening of the 1998 Nagano Winter Olympics, while his grandfather, Emperor Hirohito, declared the start of both the 1964 Tokyo Summer Olympics and the 1972 Sapporo Winter Olympics.

Imperial family members are not expected to be in attendance to watch other Olympic events at venues.

The Opening Ceremony takes place on July 23 at the National Stadium in Tokyo.

Major changes to the Olympic oath at the Opening Ceremony

The IOC announced major changes to the Olympic oath on Wednesday for the Opening Ceremony next week as it aims to highlight the importance of solidarity, inclusion, non-discrimination and equality.

The Olympic Oath has been renewed and the number of oath-takers will be increased from three to six – two athletes, two coaches and two judges in order to achieve gender equality.

The new wording of the Olympic oath results from a set of recommendations drawn up by the IOC Athletes’ Commission on Rule 50.2 and athlete expression in order to increase opportunities for athlete expression during the Olympic Games. These recommendations were approved by the IOC Executive Board back in April 2021.

The new wording of the Olympic oath is:

Depending on which group is speaking: “In the name of the athletes”, “In the name of all judges” or “In the name of all the coaches and officials”.

“We promise to take part in these Olympic Games, respecting and abiding by the rules and in the spirit of fair play, inclusion and equality. Together we stand in solidarity and commit ourselves to sport without doping, without cheating, without any form of discrimination. We do this for the honour of our teams, in respect for the Fundamental Principles of Olympism, and to make the world a better place through sport.”

Kirsty Coventry, IOC Athletes Commission chair (ATR)

On this new development, IOC Athletes’ Commission Chair Kirsty Coventry said: “We Olympians are role models and ambassadors. We stand together to send out to the world a powerful message of equality, inclusion, solidarity, peace and respect. The Olympic oath-takers selected for the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 will be fully gender equal and will take the Olympic oath on behalf of all the Olympians, judges, coaches and officials, who they represent, in the true spirit of solidarity.”

SA Rugby 7′s forced to quarantine despite negative tests on arrival after a fellow passenger tested positive

Fourteen South Africa players and four staff members tested negative on their arrival in Tokyo but news emerged that a fellow passenger on their flight had tested positive and that the 18-strong party had sat near the traveler.

The group has now moved into a hotel to quarantine and that period of isolation could last up to 14 days.

The Rugby Sevens event is due to start on July 26 and now they are up against the clock to prove their health and that they are COVID-free before joining the tournament.

Their pre-Games training camp in Kagoshima, south west Japan, has been cancelled. South Africa’s 15-man first-team have been hit by a host of COVID-19 cases in the build-up to their series with the British and Irish Lions which is due to be played without fans in Cape Town.

Written by Mark Pickering in Tokyo