Wushu For 2008 Olympics; IOC Chief Visits Qingdao

(ATR) Olympic sailor and IOC President Jacques Rogge has his first look at the sailing venue for the 2008 Olympics on day four of a trip to China. And he's opened the door for including the Chinese martial art of wushu in the Beijing Games.

The IOC President is in the midst of a week-long trip to Asia that already has included stops in Seoul, Beijing and Nanjing, for the opening of the 10th Chinese National Games.

On Friday, Rogge traveled to Qingdao, site of the sailing events on the Yellow Sea, about 400 miles southeast of Beijing.

In Nanjing on Wednesday, prior to opening ceremony for the Chinese National Games, Rogge and several of his colleagues with Chinese President Hu Jintao. Xinhua reports that Hu offered thanks to the IOC for contributing to the development of sport in China.

Xinhua says the Chinese leader told the IOC delegation that his country is open to suggestions and stronger cooperation with the IOC in the staging of the 2008 Games.

Traveling with Rogge are IOC Beijing Coordination Commission chair Hein Verbruggen, vice chair Kevan Gosper and IOC marketing commission chair Gerhard Heiberg. Chinese IOC members He Zhenliang and Yu Zaiqing, a member of the Executive Board.

While in Nanjing, Rogge told reporters that the Chinese martial art of wushu would be included in the events of the Beijing Olympics, but not at as a medal sport. He did not p

The IOC President told the media that he would not be surprised to see China at the top of the medals table for 2008. The IOC President ends his visit to China on Sunday at the Formula One race in Shanghai, now in its second year and considered China?s biggest annual international sports event. Along with the race, F1 and Chinese officials organized a business conference this week that included representatives from sponsors and other business involved with the Olympics. Among them were leaders from BOCOG, Lenovo, Sinopec, WPP, Jet Set Sports and Helios Partners.