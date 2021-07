U.S. Dems Wait for Beijing Olympics

(ATR) The Olympic Games are once again a factor for U.S. political parties to set the dates for their national conventions, this time in 2008. Electing to wait until after the Beijing Olympics, the Democratic National Committee announced Friday that its convention to start on August 24, the day after closing ceremony in Beijing.

The five-day meeting of the Democrats will nominate a candidate for the presidential election to be held in November.

In 2004, the Democrats held their convention in early August, just prior to the Athens Olympics. The Republicans scheduled their convention after the Games. The GOP has yet to set a date for its 2008 convention.

Neither party has decided upon a location.

In terms of Olympic connections, the 2008 race for the White House may include the current governor of Massachusetts, Mitt Romney, former president of the Salt Lake City Olympics.