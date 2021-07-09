AMÉRICAMÉXICOCOLOMBIAECONÓMICOTELESHOWDEPORTESCULTURA
UPS, Johnson & Johnson Join Beijing 2008

UPS will become an official sponsor of the Beijing Olympics, while Johnson & Johnson has sign on as the ninth official partner of the 2008 Games

Newsroom Infobae
8 de Julio de 2021

UPS will give logistic consultation to BOCOG and assist Olympic organizers in developing and executing the logistics operating plan for the 2008 Games. In addition, delivery services to all venues will be provided.

At the official signing ceremony, Wang Wei, Executive Vice-President and Secretary-General of BOCOG, expressed excitement at what the deal could mean not only for the company, but for sports in China as well.

"In light of the rapid growth and continuous expansion of the Chinese sports market, we believe the sponsorship from UPS for the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games will allow for even greater contributions to the Olympic Movement and to China's sports," said Wei. "The partnership also will create larger room for UPS's development and additional prospects for the company,"

Johnson & Johnson's designation as official partner covers the consumer and personal care products, medical and diagnostic products and non-prescription medicine products categories. The deal calls for the company will provide funding and services for the 2008 Games. Johnson & Johnson have also become the Official Health Care Products Sponsor of the Torino 2006 Olympic Winter Games, and the Official Health Care Products Partner of the United States Olympic Committee, as well as 20 other national Olympic teams.

Both sponsorships for the 2008 Olympics and Paralympics will also be used for BOCOG, the Chinese Olympic Committee, and Chinese Olympic Teams for Turin 2006 and Beijing 2008.

