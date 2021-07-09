Three Years to Beijing Olympics

(ATR) With three years to go today until the Beijing Olympics, construction is in "full swing" BOCOG vice president for media and communications tells Around the Rings. Jiang Xiaoyu also says a mascot unveiling is just weeks away.

Jiang Xiaoyu responded in writing to a series of questions from Around the Rings on the occasion of the August 8 three-years-to-go mark. Here is the text of his replies, covering marketing, venues and construction. Due to the format of this exchange, follow-up questions were not possible.

How is construction progress? How many projects are under construction? Is this the peak of construction?

Jiang Xiaoyu: Construction of Olympic venues are proceeding very smoothly. Construction of new venues are in full swing. The three remaining new venues will start construction in September.

Renovation will start on another existing venue within this year.

Five temporary venues will begin construction later this year.

Regarding related Olympic facilities, four have broken ground. They are the National Convention Center (MPC and IBC), Digital Beijing, Olympic Village and Olympic Forest Park. The remaining Media Village will also start within this year.

What about the sailing venue of Qingdao? Will construction of the marina be ready in time for a test event in one year? Has this test event been scheduled with the Sailing Federation?

Jiang Xiaoyu: Qingdao marina started construction in May, 2004, and will be completed in the first half of 2006. The test event will be held in August, 2006, which has been scheduled with the international sailing federation.

Note about Qingdao provided here by BOCOG:

(The Qingdao International Sailing Marina is located on Fushan Bay in Qingdao in east China's Shandong province. The total planned area of the Marina is 45 hectares, among which an area of about 30 hectares is planned for the sailing facilities.)

(The project has two engineering aspects: the land area, the harbor and offshore part. Land area includes the Administration and Competition Management Centre, the Olympic Village, the Athlete Centre, the Media Centre etc; the harbor and offshore part includes the major breakwater and secondary breakwater, an embankment and a quay for the Olympic Memorial Wall, etc.)

(On May 25, 2004, a foundation stone was laid for the Qingdao International Sailing Marina for the 29th Olympic Games.)

What can we expect in marketing news in the next few months? Any more Grand National Partners?

Jiang Xiaoyu: BOCOG already has 9 partners and 1 sponsor right now. We will probably announce new sponsors in the coming weeks and months. The solicitation for partners has basically come to an end. Our partner and sponsor programs are still open to companies interested in Beijing Olympic Games.

What is the thinking of BOCOG for a mascot? When will we see it?

Jiang Xiaoyu: The mascot of Beijing Olympic Games and Paralympic Games is an important symbol to convey the concepts of Beijing Olympic and Paralympic Games. The mascot should represent Chinese cultural characteristics. And it should be lovely and well l

iked by people from different cultural backgrounds and age groups, especially children. At the same time, the mascot should be marketable in different fields. iked by people from different cultural backgrounds and age groups, especially children. At the same time, the mascot should be marketable in different fields. BOCOG will probably unveil the mascot by the end of September. The mascot is going through some legal procedures at present. As you meet with NOC's and IF's, what kind of questions do they ask about Beijing? Jiang Xiaoyu: Regarding NOC visits, they normally get a briefing from BOCOG on latest progress of preparations, including venue construction. Discussions with NOCs focus on venue construction, competition, Games services, BOCOG/NOC relations and pre-Games training. Talks with IFs include topics such as venue construction, competition agenda, test events, accommodation and sometimes technical issues, e.g. timing and scoring systems. What is happening next with the preparation of Hong Kong for the equestrian events? Jiang Xiaoyu: Under the auspices of the IOC and through friendly consultations, BOCOG and FEI reached agreement on relocating the equestrian events to Hong Kong, and signed relevant documents on July 7, 2005. Undoubtedly, with joint efforts and support of parties involved, the equestrian events in Hong Kong in 2008 will be excellent and high-level games, and leave a legacy for equestrian development on the Chinese mainland. We are in close contact with our colleagues in Hong Kong. An organizing body will probably be set up within this year. Your best source of news about the 2008 Games in Beijing is www.aroundtherings.com, for subscribers only.