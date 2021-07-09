(ATR) A quintet of mascots named "the Friendlies" has joined the Beijing Olympics. The new symbols of the 2008 Games were the stars of a 1000-days-to-go event with 4,000 invited guests.

Most of the characters are drawn from the fauna of China, with one more representing the Olympic Flame.

"Each of the Friendlies has a rhyming two-syllable name--a traditional way of expressing affection for children in China. Beibei is the Fish, Jingjing is the Panda, Huanhuan is the Olympic Flame, Yingying is the Tibetan Antelope and Nini is the Swallow," says a statement from BOCOG.

The hour-long gala included a cast into the hundreds of dancers, musicians and singers. The show was carried live on Chinese TV and via the web.

Among the audience was the IOC Coordination Commission for Beijing, which just concluded four days of meetings.

?We have a clear preference for the mascots,? says Hein Verbruggen, the former chairman of the commission, who reviewed the designs before giving IOC approval some months ago.

Popular favorites for the mascots had been the panda, Tibetan antelope and the monkey king, two of which were incorporated into the stylized creatures.

The first half of the show was tied to the 1000-day countdown, the second, a "welcome to Beijing", included the mascot unveiling.

At precisely 8pm the countdown clock at the National Museum in Tiananmen Square clicked over to 1000 days, where a crowd had gathered for the moment. On Saturday, Beijing organizers will stage cultural and sports events around the city, including a run/walk at the Summer Palace for diplomats and foreign business people and the launch of a "learn 1,000 English Sentences in 1,000 Days" campaign being run by the Beijing Municipal Government. Other venue cities in China such as Hong Kong and Qingdao will also hold celebrations for 1,000 days.