Sega to Produce Beijing 2008 Video Game

The action of the Beijing 2008 Olympics will be coming to video game systems and computers via Sega, which will produce the official game as part of a global partnership that will extend until 2009.

Under the deal, Sega will create versions of the game for personal computers, Macintosh computers, video game consoles (PlayStation, XBOX), and mobile phones.

"We are delighted to be working with SEGA on what will be an historic Olympic Games," said Raymond Goldsmith, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of International Sports Multimedia. ISM, an Atlanta-based company, is the IOC licensee for video games.

"SEGA's broad publishing capabilities and rich heritage in video games ensures that consumers worldwide will share a more immersive Olympic experience."

The 2008 game will be the first Olympic game ever produced by Sega. A variety of companies have created Olympic video games, such as Konami, Eidos, Sony Computer Entertainment of America, and, most recently, 2K Sports, whose Torino game becomes available next month.

The Beijing 2008 game plans to include all of the summer Olympic events, the first video game to do so. The list features some sports that have never been featured in an Olympic video game, such as fencing, handball, field hockey, judo, taekwondo, volleyball, and wrestling.

