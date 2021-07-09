AMÉRICAMÉXICOCOLOMBIAECONÓMICOTELESHOWDEPORTESCULTURA
Round-the-Clock Work for Olympic Stadium

(ATR) After work was halted last year, the new stadium for the Beijing Olympics is now under a 24-hour a day construction schedule, with more than 7,000 workers on the job

Newsroom Infobae
8 de Julio de 2021

The concrete and steel arena, now taking shape in Beijing's north, will have a Games-time capacity of 91,000. After the Olympics, the National Stadium, as it is known, will have 80,000 permanent seats.

More than a dozen cranes are scattered about the construction site, helping to erect 42 massive steel struts, supports for a web of smaller steel pieces that eventually will give the stadium the look of a bird's nest.

The stadium is one of several construction projects in the so-called Olympic Green area toured on Thursday by a group of journalists.

Nearby the stadium is the aquatic center for the 2008 Games, which is being built entirely with funds donated by Chinese living abroad. More than $150 million has been raised for the project so far.

After being told by the IOC in 2004 to slow down the pace of construction, Beijing officials did just that to avoid the cost of maintaining venues long before the Games. In the case of the stadium, there was some redesign to lower costs, with a retractable roof eliminated.

Minutes away from the Olympic

Green area, the Olympic Village is just starting to take shape. A development of 40 six- and nine-story buildings, the village will house 16,000 athletes and officials.

Great attention to environmental details is being made, says one of the architects for the project. While no buildings have yet to go up on the site, streetlights installed already will be powered by solar panels.

The units will become private housing after the Games and will go on sale in China and abroad beginning in 2006. Construction is to be completed in 2007.

