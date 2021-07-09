On the Scene in China: Mascot, 1000 Days

(ATR) The countdown clock for the Beijing Olympics hits 1000 days this week as Around the Rings begins a week of on-the-scene coverage from the 2008 Olympic City.
Reports this week from Beijing will include the unveiling of the mascot for the 2008 Games, part of the November 11 commemoration of 1000 days-to-go.
The IOC Coordination Commission will also be in Beijing this week for its latest check-up on preparations for the Games.
So far, concerns seem negligible with the construction program for the Olympics in full swing. Nearly every project needed for the Games is under construction and any that have yet to start will be underway by the end of the year, say Beijing organizers.
Some of the world's leading reporters
on the Olympic beat will be part of a seminar Wednesday aimed at BOCOG staff and Beijing-based media. The visiting journalists, including Around the Rings Editor Ed Hula, will speak about past experiences covering Olympics and issues ahead for Beijing and the media.
Últimas Noticias
Google Meet: cómo cancelar el ruido durante una videollamada
Infobae trae un tutorial para poder reducir los niveles de ruido en las videoconferencias de Google Meet y así, poder lograr la máxima concentración en cada reunión.
Pampita contó cómo vive los últimos días de embarazo: “Toda hinchada, duermo poco, me duele la espalda”
En una charla exclusiva con Teleshow, la jurado de La Academia habló de la visita de su familia ensamblada y analizó lo que se viene en el certamen
Hallaron el cuerpo de Andrea, la última desaparecida de la familia Cattarossi en Miami
Lo confirmó la policía de Miami-Dade a través de un comunicado, en el que anunciaron que también hallaron otros cuatro cuerpos
La Selección Mexicana Olímpica ya se encuentra en Tokio
Guillermo Ochoa compartió una fotografía a través de sus redes sociales donde se observa al equipo en la sede de la justa Olímpica
Los asintomáticos pueden padecer afecciones neurológicas por COVID-19
Aparentemente el virus produce la inflamación de los sistemas nervioso y vascular. También fue detectado en pacientes asintomáticosMAS NOTICIAS