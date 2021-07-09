AMÉRICAMÉXICOCOLOMBIAECONÓMICOTELESHOWDEPORTESCULTURA
Thursday July 8, 2021
On the Scene in China: Mascot, 1000 Days

(ATR) The countdown clock for the Beijing Olympics hits 1000 days this week as Around the Rings begins a week of on-the-scene coverage from the 2008 Olympic City

Newsroom Infobae
8 de Julio de 2021

(ATR) The countdown clock for the Beijing Olympics hits 1000 days this week as Around the Rings begins a week of on-the-scene coverage from the 2008 Olympic City.

Reports this week from Beijing will include the unveiling of the mascot for the 2008 Games, part of the November 11 commemoration of 1000 days-to-go.

The IOC Coordination Commission will also be in Beijing this week for its latest check-up on preparations for the Games.

So far, concerns seem negligible with the construction program for the Olympics in full swing. Nearly every project needed for the Games is under construction and any that have yet to start will be underway by the end of the year, say Beijing organizers.

Some of the world's leading reporters

on the Olympic beat will be part of a seminar Wednesday aimed at BOCOG staff and Beijing-based media. The visiting journalists, including Around the Rings Editor Ed Hula, will speak about past experiences covering Olympics and issues ahead for Beijing and the media.

