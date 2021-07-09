Olympics Weather Preview for Beijing

(ATR) After a blast of hot weather for what would have been the first week of the Beijing Olympics, Week 2 is settling into a comfortable range in the mid to upper 20s Celsius for daytime highs. If that weather pattern holds true for the next three years, Beijing organizers will get credit for pushing the Games forward from the original date in late July.

The Beijing 2008 bid book notes that temperatures peak around 1500 daily - and that highs of 34c are possible.

Following showers on Tuesday, the www.weather.com forecast calls for mostly sunny skies during the next ten days with isolated thunderstorms possible next week.

Statistics show that temperatures this week are on the mild side. August highs frequently soar into the mid 30s, as expected in Beijing's earlier dates for the Games. But Beijing weather experts say the temperatures also drop quickly for the evening, into the mid-teens. Lows of 11c are forecast this week.

August is the second rainiest month of the year in Beijing, with an average of 11 rainy days.

Although the threat is not mentioned in the Beijing bid book, typhoons could pose a threat to the smooth-running of the 2008 Olympics. Last week Beijing made preparations to evacuate 40,000 people and shut down both

Although the threat is not mentioned in the Beijing bid book, typhoons could pose a threat to the smooth-running of the 2008 Olympics. Last week Beijing made preparations to evacuate 40,000 people and shut down both city airports for nearly two days because of tropical storm Matsa. At 800km from the sea, the typhoon threat appears low for Beijing, which has been hit only four times by the big storms since the 1950's. While Matsa just brought rain to the capital, Shandong province to the south, home to the sailing events in 2008, did get hit hard. There's no word yet from BOCOG or local organizers in the city of Qingdao as to whether last week's storm had any impact on the marina under construction. The work is to be completed in the first half of 2006.