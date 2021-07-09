AMÉRICAMÉXICOCOLOMBIAECONÓMICOTELESHOWDEPORTESCULTURA
Olympics Tune-Up Underway for China

(ATR) Billed as an important milestone in the preparation of China's team for the 2008 Olympics in Beijing, the Chinese National Games are underway in Nanjing

Newsroom Infobae
8 de Julio de 2021

Opening ceremony in the Nanjing Olympic Stadium Wednesday night was held before a capacity crowd of 60,000 that included leaders of China, IOC President Jacques Rogge and more than a dozen IOC colleagues and world sport leaders.

This is the 10th edition of the games, held every four years, the last to be held prior to the 2008 Olympics.

The national games began big. More than 10,000 athletes took part in the 1957 inaugural with Chairman Mao Zedong on hand to see the competition.

This edition will be held in 13 cities across Jiangsu province in east China. The marquee events will take place in the new Nanjing Olympic Sports Center, constructed for the national games.

Ticket sales are said to be strong. Top prices for opening ceremony were lowered from $612 to $470 to encourage a sellout, but tickets for many events cost little more than $1.

These games will also serve as a ramp-up for drug testing for Chinese athletes. Organizers plan to test up to 1600 competitors, 20% more than the 2001 games. Already 26 athletes have tested positive in the lead-u

In a commentary this week, People's Daily newspaper expresses hope that these games mark a turnaround from recent editions which have been marked by scandal involving judges.

The paper says the scandals have had the effect of "undermining the credibility of the event and sapping people's confidence in it."

"We hope that following the opening ceremony audiences will be free of chaos and farce in the arena. They deserve to enjoy exciting but orderly performances by the country's athletic elite," says People?s Daily.

