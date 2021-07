Olympic Fakes Busted in Beijing

(ATR) Unlicensed versions of the new mascots for the Beijing Olympics have been seized from one vendor at a Beijing market while websites using the names of the mascots have been registered by private Chinese companies.

The merchant at the so-called Silk Alley will face a fine for the illegal product, with the Beijing News reporting that the stall holder had also promised to supply other vendors with similar fake product.

The five mascots, known as the Five Friendlies, debuted last week, generating a frenzy of sales of mascot merchandise across China.

There is also a report that a toy factory in east China Zhejiang Province has dispatched ads saying that it could supply the mascots.

And internet domain names for all five of the mascot names supposedly have been registered to non-Olympic companies and individuals, but actions are believed to be underway to prevent their use.

