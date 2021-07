New Buses for Beijing Olympics

(ATR) Beijing's goal of a "green Olympic Games" took another step forward this week, with plans announced to replace 7,200 obsolete buses with the newer environmentally-friendly models by 2008.

A contract signed on Tuesday between the Bank of Beijing and the Beijing Municipal Committee of Communications will provide a $493 million loan to carry out the work.

Buses are the most popular mode of transportation for Beijing residents, with more than over 4.3 billion riders in 2004. The new buses will feature electronic screens and speakers to announce upcoming stops. The floors will be lower than those on the older buses, as a convenience to passengers. And the new buses will meet the Europe III emission standard.

Beijing Vice-Mayor Ji Lin expects the city to have 5,000 natural-gas buses running in 2008.