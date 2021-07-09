(ATR) With 1,000 days to go until the opening ceremonies of the Beijing Olympics, the IOC Commission for the 2008 Games says it is "very, very happy with the state of the preparations, across the board."

"There is no reason for any worry as far as we are concerned," said commission member Hein Verbruggen, acting as a spokesman for the panel, at a press conference wrapping up the four-day meeting.

"We think you are doing a great job," said interim commission chairman Kevan Gosper, noting that "there will be challenges ahead, as there always is in Games preparation, but your cooperation, and your willingness, BOCOG, to whatever advice and experience we can pass on, and tackle the issues at hand, means we can all look forward to our future collaboration."

Among the challenges ahead is the planning for the Olympic Torch Relay, which Verbruggen said was the subject of a "confidential" briefing from BOCOG.

With plans to bring the relay to Taiwan and the heights of Mt. Everest, political, logisitical and security issues abound.

The proposed stop in Taiwan is entwined in political issues being raised in Taipei, while the trip in the Himalayas is a high-risk trek for the torch.

Also believed to be of concern is the passage of the relay in Muslim portions of western China near Pakistan, Afghanistan and Tajikstan.

Access to the relay by journalists is assured said Gosper, who is also chair of the IOC Press Commission. BOCOG vice president for media Jiang Xiaoyu said China would respect IOC protocol for media coverage of the relay.

This visit of the commission, the fifth since its founding in 2001, included for the first time a full inspection of the sailing venue at Qingdao, on the China Sea about an hour's plane ride from Beijing.

In other points from the press briefing:

*Atos Origin has begun its work organizing the IT infrastructure needed for 2008.

*Problems for electrical demand for the Games would be avoided through modernization of t

he Beijing grid and the experience of past Games, where back-up power systems have been plentiful. The commission's latest meeting at the Swissotel in eastern Beijing may be their last at the property, what with the pending move of BOCOG to new space miles away in northern Beijing, near the Olympic Green venue center. The next visit of the IOC Commission is expected in May, when Verbruggen hopes to return as chairman of the commission. As reported numerous times, Verbruggen retired as president of the International Cycling Union in September, ending his eligibility to serve on the IOC, and this as chairman of an IOC commission. Verbruggen is up for election in February to a new seat on the IOC, which would restore him as chairman. For now, he is a man without title. In the IOC press release on the commission meeting which quotes Verbruggen, he is identified by name alone.