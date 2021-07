IOC President in Korea, China

(ATR) Formula One and the Beijing Olympics are on the agenda for IOC President Jacques Rogge, now in the midst of a week long visit to Asia.

He started Monday in Seoul where he expressed the hope that North and South Korea will form a unified team for the 2008 Olympics in Beijing. Rogge spoke to business and political leaders and later dined with South Korean President Roh Moo-hyun.

Rogge is now in Beijing where he will visit the Olympic Green construction site.

On Wednesday he goes to Nanjing for the opening ceremony of 10th Chinese National Games.

Rogge will visit X'ian Thursday to see the fabled terra cotta warriors.

Then Rogge heads to the coastal city of Qingdao on Friday for his first visit to the venue for sailing in the 2008 Games.

He wraps up his visit in Shanghai for Formula One, the second year for the race in China.