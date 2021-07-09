AMÉRICAMÉXICOCOLOMBIAECONÓMICOTELESHOWDEPORTESCULTURA
Thursday July 8, 2021
Últimas noticiasTendenciasCómo llegué hasta aquíCoronavirusEstadísticas de la pandemiaESPN Newsletters
infobae

IOC Makes Beijing Olympics Inspection

(ATR) The new equestrian venue in Hong Kong for the 2008 Olympics gets good marks from an IOC team making its first visit since last month's decision to change the venue from Beijing over equine health issues

Por
Newsroom Infobae
8 de Julio de 2021

infobae(ATR) The new equestrian venue in Hong Kong for the 2008 Olympics gets good marks from an IOC team making its first visit since last month's decision to change the venue from Beijing over equine health issues.

Hein Verbruggen, chair of the IOC commission for the 2008 Olympics called the Hong Kong venues "impressive".

Following the Hong Kong visit, the IOC group flew the 2000km to Beijing for meetings Wednesday on other aspects of the 2008 Games.

"With less than three years to go, we are already looking beyond physical infrastructure and operational aspects to the ways people here and around the world will be touched by the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games," says Verbruggen in a statement.

From the BOCOG side, executive vice-president Liu Jingmin says the meeting with the IOC confirmed plans for the post-Games use of a number of venues.

"The IOC has helped us to learn from past Olympic Games host cities. We are using a combination of existing, new and temporary facilities, with some of them located on university campuses to ensure long-term demand," says the BOCOG leader.

The IOC commission returns in November for its next full-scale visit, which will include a trip to Qingdao, the host city for sailing.

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

ATR

Últimas Noticias

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Google Meet: cómo cancelar el ruido durante una videollamada

Google Meet: cómo cancelar el ruido durante una videollamada

Hallaron el cuerpo de Andrea, la última desaparecida de la familia Cattarossi en Miami

Los asintomáticos pueden padecer afecciones neurológicas por COVID-19

Bolivia aseguró que el gobierno de Macri envió “material bélico” para reprimir las protestas contra Jeanine Áñez

Femicidio de Florencia Romano: el principal sospechoso confesó el crimen en un juicio abreviado y lo condenaron a prisión perpetua

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

“Listilla desde chiquilla”: Xóchitl Gálvez señaló oficio de Irma Eréndira Sandoval para autoexculparse

“Listilla desde chiquilla”: Xóchitl Gálvez señaló oficio de Irma Eréndira Sandoval para autoexculparse

Así fue como José Luis Chilavert ‘trabajó psicológicamente’ a René Higuita para marcarle de penal

¡Qué cambio!, Revelan fotos del ‘antes y después’ de Andrea Valdiri

Santiago Nieto se reunió con líder de diputados de Morena: perfilan reforma contra lavado de dinero

Captaron en video a otro hermano de AMLO recibiendo fajos de billetes de David León

TELESHOW

Malverde: Pedro Fernández mandó un mensaje a los devotos del “santo patrón” del narco

Malverde: Pedro Fernández mandó un mensaje a los devotos del “santo patrón” del narco

“Hubiera muerto desangrado”: Willie Colón contó que su esposa le salvó la vida tras accidente

Marilyn Manson se entregó a la policía y fue liberado bajo fianza

Este fue el consejo que le dio Lucerito Mijares a su mamá para que luzca joven y bella

Los Teletubbies se vacunaron contra COVID-19

DEPORTES

“Esto se hace por los atletas y punto”: Paola Morán respondió crítica de David Faitelson a los JJOO

“Esto se hace por los atletas y punto”: Paola Morán respondió crítica de David Faitelson a los JJOO

La Selección Mexicana Olímpica ya se encuentra en Tokio

Neymar explotó contra los brasileños que prefieren que Argentina gane la Copa América: el posteo de la polémica

Un fan inesperado: la figura brasileña que visitó a Messi en la previa de la final de la Copa América

Así es el hotel en donde Argentina pasa las horas previas a la final contra Brasil: el detalle clave en las habitaciones