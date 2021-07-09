IOC Makes Beijing Olympics Inspection

(ATR) The new equestrian venue in Hong Kong for the 2008 Olympics gets good marks from an IOC team making its first visit since last month's decision to change the venue from Beijing over equine health issues.

Hein Verbruggen, chair of the IOC commission for the 2008 Olympics called the Hong Kong venues "impressive".

Following the Hong Kong visit, the IOC group flew the 2000km to Beijing for meetings Wednesday on other aspects of the 2008 Games.

"With less than three years to go, we are already looking beyond physical infrastructure and operational aspects to the ways people here and around the world will be touched by the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games," says Verbruggen in a statement.

From the BOCOG side, executive vice-president Liu Jingmin says the meeting with the IOC confirmed plans for the post-Games use of a number of venues.

"The IOC has helped us to learn from past Olympic Games host cities. We are using a combination of existing, new and temporary facilities, with some of them located on university campuses to ensure long-term demand," says the BOCOG leader.

The IOC commission returns in November for its next full-scale visit, which will include a trip to Qingdao, the host city for sailing.