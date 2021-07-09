AMÉRICAMÉXICOCOLOMBIAECONÓMICOTELESHOWDEPORTESCULTURA
Hong Kong Visit for Olympics Chief

(ATR) IOC President Jacques Rogge is visiting Hong Kong on his way back to Europe from the IOC Session in Singapore, a visit meant to symbolize the Chinese territory's new status as host of the equestrian events for the 2008 Olympics

Newsroom Infobae
8 de Julio de 2021

Unable to resolve issues over livestock-borne disease, Beijing Olympics organizers and FEI, the International Equestrian Federation, last week came to terms on a change in venue, moving events for the sport to Hong Kong, 2000km from Beijing.

"I can vouch that the IOC will do its utmost to make these competitions a success," said Rogge in Singapore before leaving for Hong Kong.

While the FEI remains concerned about the attention its events will receive in Hong Kong, Rogge notes that as an Olympic sailor, he grew accustomed to competing in his sport far from the Olympi

c city.

The IOC president travels to Hong Kong with Zaiqing Yu, a vice president of BOCOG and member of the IOC Executive Board and Timothy Fok, President of the Hong Kong NOC.

Rogge plans to visit the proposed venue, the Hong Kong Jockey Club and with officials who will be involved with staging the equestrian competition.

The best source for news about the Olympics is www.aroundtherings.com.

