Hong Kong for Olympic Equestrian Events

(ATR) The equestrian events in the 2008 Olympics are moving to Hong Kong. BOCOG president Liu Qi announced the venue change during his report on preparation for the Games to the IOC Session in Singapore. Equine health issues are the reason.

The president of the International Equestrian Federation, the Dona Infanta Pilar de Borbon, who had resisted the move, now has agreed to the inevitable.

"We are going to have great Olympic Games in Hong Kong," said the Spanish IOC member.

The change is the most radical for an organizing committee since 1956, also involved the equestrian events, which had to be held in Stockholm instead of Melbourne. Equine disease control was the issue then, as well.

BOCOG has been considering the move from more than a year, based on concerns for the spread of livestock disease from animals in the Beijing area to the mounts imported to China for the Olympics.

Hong Kong, which has a well-established equestrian scene and two large race courses, does not have the same health concerns. Weather conditions in August are the main worry, says the FEI President.

"Come and blow away the humidity, it's the only problem," she says about Hong Kong's sticky weather, which will produce temperatures in excess of 30c and humidity levels in the 90% range in the period of the Games.

A team of experts from the FEI will be heading to Hong Kong in August to take measurements and research what will need to be done to counter the humid c

onditions. The Dona Infanta says adjusting the timetable of the competition could be one answer. The venue will be the Hong Kong Jockey Club, founded in 1884, the club runs two tracks in northern Hong Kong Island and has stables to hold hundreds of horses. The FEI President says she still has hopes that Chinese sports officials will develop a legacy venue near Beijing that will not be affected by disease concerns. "They are going to choose a place and we have come to an agreement that there is going to be a disease-free zone. We don't know where it is going to be located, but we think it will be decided in 2006."