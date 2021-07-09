Five Mascots for Beijing Olympics?

(ATR) Rumors in Beijing say five mascots will be unveiled for the 2008 Olympics at ceremony underway in the Olympic city.

The mascots are the stars of a 1000-days-to-go event with 4,000 invited guests, including the IOC Coordination Commission for Beijing, which just concluded four days of meetings.

"We have a clear preference for the mascots," says Hein Verbruggen, the former chairman of the commission, who reviewed the designs before giving IOC approval.

Popular favorites for the mascots had been the panda, Tibetan antelope and the monkey king.

The mascots were unveiled at the Workers' Arena in east Beijing in a one-hour gala broadcast over TV and via the web.

The first half of the show was tied to the 1000-day countdown, the second, a "welcome to Beijing", included the mascot unveiling.

At precisely 8pm the countdown clock at the National Museum in Tiananmen Square clicked over to 1000 days, where a crowd had gathered for the moment.

On Saturday, Beijing organizers will stage cultural and sports events around the city, including a run/walk at the Summer Palace for diplomats and foreign business people and the launch of a "learn 1,000 English Sentences in 1,000 Days" campaign being run by the Beijing Municipal Government.

Other venue cities in China such as Hong Kong and Qingdao will also hold celebrations.