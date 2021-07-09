AMÉRICAMÉXICOCOLOMBIAECONÓMICOTELESHOWDEPORTESCULTURA
Thursday July 8, 2021
Últimas noticiasTendenciasCómo llegué hasta aquíCoronavirusEstadísticas de la pandemiaESPN Newsletters
infobae

Five Mascots for Beijing Olympics?

(ATR) Rumors in Beijing say five mascots will be unveiled for the 2008 Olympics at ceremony underway in the Olympic city

Por
Newsroom Infobae
8 de Julio de 2021

infobae(ATR) Rumors in Beijing say five mascots will be unveiled for the 2008 Olympics at ceremony underway in the Olympic city.

The mascots are the stars of a 1000-days-to-go event with 4,000 invited guests, including the IOC Coordination Commission for Beijing, which just concluded four days of meetings.

"We have a clear preference for the mascots," says Hein Verbruggen, the former chairman of the commission, who reviewed the designs before giving IOC approval.

Popular favorites for the mascots had been the panda, Tibetan antelope and the monkey king.

The mascots were unveiled at the Workers' Arena in east Beijing in a one-hour gala broadcast over TV and via the web.

The first half of the show was tied to the 1000-day countdown, the second, a "welcome to Beijing", included the mascot unveiling.

At precisely 8pm the countdown clock at the National Museum in Tiananmen Square clicked over to 1000 days, where a crowd had gathered for the moment.

On Saturday, Beijing organizers will stage cultural and sports events around the city, including a run/walk at the Summer Palace for diplomats and foreign business people and the launch of a "learn 1,000 English Sentences in 1,000 Days" campaign being run by the Beijing Municipal Government.

Other venue cities in China such as Hong Kong and Qingdao will also hold celebrations.

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

ATR

Últimas Noticias

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Google Meet: cómo cancelar el ruido durante una videollamada

Google Meet: cómo cancelar el ruido durante una videollamada

Hallaron el cuerpo de Andrea, la última desaparecida de la familia Cattarossi en Miami

Los asintomáticos pueden padecer afecciones neurológicas por COVID-19

Bolivia aseguró que el gobierno de Macri envió “material bélico” para reprimir las protestas contra Jeanine Áñez

Femicidio de Florencia Romano: el principal sospechoso confesó el crimen en un juicio abreviado y lo condenaron a prisión perpetua

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

“Listilla desde chiquilla”: Xóchitl Gálvez señaló oficio de Irma Eréndira Sandoval para autoexculparse

“Listilla desde chiquilla”: Xóchitl Gálvez señaló oficio de Irma Eréndira Sandoval para autoexculparse

Así fue como José Luis Chilavert ‘trabajó psicológicamente’ a René Higuita para marcarle de penal

¡Qué cambio!, Revelan fotos del ‘antes y después’ de Andrea Valdiri

Santiago Nieto se reunió con líder de diputados de Morena: perfilan reforma contra lavado de dinero

Captaron en video a otro hermano de AMLO recibiendo fajos de billetes de David León

TELESHOW

Marilyn Manson se entregó a la policía y fue liberado bajo fianza

Marilyn Manson se entregó a la policía y fue liberado bajo fianza

Este fue el consejo que le dio Lucerito Mijares a su mamá para que luzca joven y bella

Los Teletubbies se vacunaron contra COVID-19

A un año de la trágica muerte de Naya Rivera: así perdura el recuerdo de la actriz de “Glee”

Pampita contó cómo vive los últimos días de embarazo: “Toda hinchada, duermo poco, me duele la espalda”

DEPORTES

La Selección Mexicana Olímpica ya se encuentra en Tokio

La Selección Mexicana Olímpica ya se encuentra en Tokio

Neymar explotó contra los brasileños que prefieren que Argentina gane la Copa América: el posteo de la polémica

Un fan inesperado: la figura brasileña que visitó a Messi en la previa de la final de la Copa América

Así es el hotel en donde Argentina pasa las horas previas a la final contra Brasil: el detalle clave en las habitaciones

Cómo fue la reacción de José Ramón al escuchar las narraciones de Martinoli por primera vez