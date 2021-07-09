AMÉRICAMÉXICOCOLOMBIAECONÓMICOTELESHOWDEPORTESCULTURA
Thursday July 8, 2021
First Beijing Olympics Jet is Airborne

The symbols and slogan of the Beijing Olympics will fly across the skies of China on specially painted planes of Air China's fleet

Newsroom Infobae
8 de Julio de 2021

The symbols and slogan of the Beijing Olympics will fly across the skies of China on specially painted planes of Air China's fleet. The Beijing-based airline is the official airline of the 2008 Olympics

Aircraft maker Boeing this week delivered the first of two 737-700s outfitted with the Beijing Olympics logo and theme, "One World, One Dream". The new Olympic airplanes will be used for domestic and regional routes.

"The specially-painted livery on the Boeing 737-700 is the perfect airplane to promote and welcome the world to China during the 2008 Beijing

Olympics and to fulfill the slogan of One World, One Dream," said Ma Xulun, president of Air China in a statement.

"This new aircraft will help our airline bring the world's people together to share the dream that the Olympics inspire in everyone."

Rob Laird, vice president of China Sales for Boeing Commercial Airplanes says the company is delighted to be part of Air China's Olympic activation.

"Air China will be bringing people from around the world to the Beijing Games in the most technologically advanced single-aisle jetliner in the world, and we are very gratified by this opportunity to help our customers achieve this wonderful vision of the Olympic ideal."

Air China already uses 75 of Boeing's 737 aircraft. In 2004, the airline carried 24.5 million passengers to 100 domestic and international destinations.

