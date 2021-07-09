AMÉRICAMÉXICOCOLOMBIAECONÓMICOTELESHOWDEPORTESCULTURA
Thursday July 8, 2021
Últimas noticiasTendenciasCómo llegué hasta aquíCoronavirusEstadísticas de la pandemiaESPN Newsletters
infobae

Changes for IOC Beijing Olympics Panel

(ATR) Australia's Kevan Gosper will lead next month's meeting of the IOC Coordination Commission for Beijing, taking over on an interim basis from Hein Verbruggen, who has stepped down from the IOC

Por
Newsroom Infobae
8 de Julio de 2021

infobae(ATR) Australia's Kevan Gosper will lead next month's meeting of the IOC Coordination Commission for Beijing, taking over on an interim basis from Hein Verbruggen, who has stepped down from the IOC.

Around the Rings is told that IOC President Jacques Rogge discussed the change with Beijing Olympic leaders last week during his visit to China and that they are ?more than comfortable? with the situation.

Moves are underway to bring Verbruggen back to the IOC in February and restore him as chair of the Beijing Commission.

Gosper,vice chair of the commission, tells Around the Rings that there will be no change in how the group operates.

"Hein and I will work side by side between now and February, as we normally do and it will be business at usual," he says.

Verbruggen left the IOC following his retirement last month as president of the International Cycling Union. He held his IOC seat by virtue of his UCI posting. He has been nominated by UCI to serve again on the IOC. Whether he returns is up to the IOC Session in Turin next February; the first step in that process comes later this month when the IOC Executive Board will decide on a list of nominees to present to the session.

While not an IOC member, Verbruggen still keeps a seat on the Beiijing commission, joining several other experts on the group who are also non

infobae-IOC. He is planning to attend the November meeting.

Verbruggen and Gosper were both in China last week with Rogge and took part in meetings with BOCOG executives to inform them of the changes.

Verbruggen has served as chair of the commission since it was formed in 2001, shortly after Beijing was named 2008 host, with Gosper named as deputy chair.

The next meeting of the group, November 8-11, comes at an auspicious moment for Beijing 2008, with 1000 days to go marked on November 12. The unveiling of the mascot for the Beijing Games is also planned for that day.

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

ATR

Últimas Noticias

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Google Meet: cómo cancelar el ruido durante una videollamada

Google Meet: cómo cancelar el ruido durante una videollamada

Hallaron el cuerpo de Andrea, la última desaparecida de la familia Cattarossi en Miami

Los asintomáticos pueden padecer afecciones neurológicas por COVID-19

Bolivia aseguró que el gobierno de Macri envió “material bélico” para reprimir las protestas contra Jeanine Áñez

Femicidio de Florencia Romano: el principal sospechoso confesó el crimen en un juicio abreviado y lo condenaron a prisión perpetua

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

“Listilla desde chiquilla”: Xóchitl Gálvez señaló oficio de Irma Eréndira Sandoval para autoexculparse

“Listilla desde chiquilla”: Xóchitl Gálvez señaló oficio de Irma Eréndira Sandoval para autoexculparse

Así fue como José Luis Chilavert ‘trabajó psicológicamente’ a René Higuita para marcarle de penal

¡Qué cambio!, Revelan fotos del ‘antes y después’ de Andrea Valdiri

Santiago Nieto se reunió con líder de diputados de Morena: perfilan reforma contra lavado de dinero

Captaron en video a otro hermano de AMLO recibiendo fajos de billetes de David León

TELESHOW

Malverde: Pedro Fernández mandó un mensaje a los devotos del “santo patrón” del narco

Malverde: Pedro Fernández mandó un mensaje a los devotos del “santo patrón” del narco

“Hubiera muerto desangrado”: Willie Colón contó que su esposa le salvó la vida tras accidente

Marilyn Manson se entregó a la policía y fue liberado bajo fianza

Este fue el consejo que le dio Lucerito Mijares a su mamá para que luzca joven y bella

Los Teletubbies se vacunaron contra COVID-19

DEPORTES

“Esto se hace por los atletas y punto”: Paola Morán respondió crítica de David Faitelson a los JJOO

“Esto se hace por los atletas y punto”: Paola Morán respondió crítica de David Faitelson a los JJOO

La Selección Mexicana Olímpica ya se encuentra en Tokio

Neymar explotó contra los brasileños que prefieren que Argentina gane la Copa América: el posteo de la polémica

Un fan inesperado: la figura brasileña que visitó a Messi en la previa de la final de la Copa América

Así es el hotel en donde Argentina pasa las horas previas a la final contra Brasil: el detalle clave en las habitaciones