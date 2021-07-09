Changes for IOC Beijing Olympics Panel

(ATR) Australia's Kevan Gosper will lead next month's meeting of the IOC Coordination Commission for Beijing, taking over on an interim basis from Hein Verbruggen, who has stepped down from the IOC.

Around the Rings is told that IOC President Jacques Rogge discussed the change with Beijing Olympic leaders last week during his visit to China and that they are ?more than comfortable? with the situation.

Moves are underway to bring Verbruggen back to the IOC in February and restore him as chair of the Beijing Commission.

Gosper,vice chair of the commission, tells Around the Rings that there will be no change in how the group operates.

"Hein and I will work side by side between now and February, as we normally do and it will be business at usual," he says.

Verbruggen left the IOC following his retirement last month as president of the International Cycling Union. He held his IOC seat by virtue of his UCI posting. He has been nominated by UCI to serve again on the IOC. Whether he returns is up to the IOC Session in Turin next February; the first step in that process comes later this month when the IOC Executive Board will decide on a list of nominees to present to the session.

While not an IOC member, Verbruggen still keeps a seat on the Beiijing commission, joining several other experts on the group who are also non

-IOC. He is planning to attend the November meeting. Verbruggen and Gosper were both in China last week with Rogge and took part in meetings with BOCOG executives to inform them of the changes. Verbruggen has served as chair of the commission since it was formed in 2001, shortly after Beijing was named 2008 host, with Gosper named as deputy chair. The next meeting of the group, November 8-11, comes at an auspicious moment for Beijing 2008, with 1000 days to go marked on November 12. The unveiling of the mascot for the Beijing Games is also planned for that day.