Thursday July 8, 2021
Buying Frenzy for Beijing Olympic Mascots

(ATR) The five mascots of the Beijing Olympics have hit the ground running

Newsroom Infobae
8 de Julio de 2021

(ATR) The five mascots of the Beijing Olympics have hit the ground running. Less than a day after being introduced to the world, a buying frenzy of mascot merchandise has stripped the shelves of product across the country.

Around the Rings was on hand at one Beijing department store as dozens of customers overwhelmed the tiny trading area set aside for Olympics merchandise. Certain sizes of plush toy versions mascots were already sold out. Other versions were snapped-up as soon as new cartons of product were opened on the sales floor.

Mascot merchandise is proving to be the first hot item in the BOCOG line of licensed products, which so far have been limited to apparel, pins and other items bearing the Beijing 2008 logo.

More than 100 items have been approved for mascot branding, ranging from apparel to book bags and cases, and pens and medallions. Stamps with the BOCOG logo and the mascots went on sale November 12, 1000 days-to-go until opening ceremony.

Keeping the mascots a secret during many months of testing, product development and trademark registration might have been the real coup for BOCOG. And with merchandise by the truckload dispatched days in advance to 188 retail outlets across China, none of the stuff is believed to have slipped out early. As the day of the unveiling on Nov. 11 approached, the best tip in Beijing was that five mascots had been selected.

The mascots have been under design since last December, when the general characters were chosen from more than 660 submissions. Design sketches numbering into the tens of thousands resu

lted, with surveys of children included in the process to come up with the final look of the mascots. The collective name of "Five Friendlies" was settled in June.

So far, Coca-Cola is the only top-tier sponsor with mascot branding, sending out more than 1.6 million commemorative cans with the likeness of the mascots.

While the mascots have struck a chord with some Chinese, the choice of a the Tibetan antelope as the model for one of the characters named Yingying has drawn criticism from the Free Tibet campaign. Besides raising political concerns, a statement from the International Campaign for Tibet accused China of practices that have forced the antelope onto the endangered list.

ATR

