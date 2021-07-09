BOCOG Cracking Down on Counterfeiting

(ATR) The Beijing Organizing Committee for the 2008 Olympics is urging consumers to buy Olympic merchandise from officially licensed stores, in an attempt to limit the sale of counterfeit products.

In the last few weeks, BOCOG's industrial and commercial administration departments have received several tips from people finding counterfeit Olympic goods and forged anti-fake labels. To find the prople selling the fake merchandise, the bureau is partnering with other law enforcement agencies to increase police presence at markets that sell clothes and small-sized commodities, as well as tourist spots and transport hubs.

The primary targets of the crackdown include the Olympic mascots and souvenirs.

BOCOG's marketing department says that approximately 2,000 products have been licensed, each of which has an anti-fake label with a unique serial number. BOCOG says that anyone found selling fake Olympic merchandise will be subject to "compulsory measures".