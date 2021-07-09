AMÉRICAMÉXICOCOLOMBIAECONÓMICOTELESHOWDEPORTESCULTURA
Thursday July 8, 2021
Últimas noticiasTendenciasCómo llegué hasta aquíCoronavirusEstadísticas de la pandemiaESPN Newsletters
infobae

BOCOG Cracking Down on Counterfeiting

(ATR) The Beijing Organizing Committee for the 2008 Olympics is urging consumers to buy Olympic merchandise from officially licensed stores, in an attempt to limit the sale of counterfeit products

Por
Newsroom Infobae
8 de Julio de 2021

infobae(ATR) The Beijing Organizing Committee for the 2008 Olympics is urging consumers to buy Olympic merchandise from officially licensed stores, in an attempt to limit the sale of counterfeit products.

In the last few weeks, BOCOG's industrial and commercial administration departments have received several tips from people finding counterfeit Olympic goods and forged anti-fake labels. To find the prople selling the fake merchandise, the bureau is partnering with other law enforcement agencies to increase police presence at markets that sell clothes and small-sized commodities, as well as tourist spots and transport hubs.

The primary targets of the crackdown include the Olympic mascots and souvenirs.

BOCOG's marketing department says that approximately 2,000 products have been licensed, each of which has an anti-fake label with a unique serial number. BOCOG says that anyone found selling fake Olympic merchandise will be subject to "compulsory measures".

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

ATR

Últimas Noticias

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Google Meet: cómo cancelar el ruido durante una videollamada

Google Meet: cómo cancelar el ruido durante una videollamada

Hallaron el cuerpo de Andrea, la última desaparecida de la familia Cattarossi en Miami

Los asintomáticos pueden padecer afecciones neurológicas por COVID-19

Bolivia aseguró que el gobierno de Macri envió “material bélico” para reprimir las protestas contra Jeanine Áñez

Femicidio de Florencia Romano: el principal sospechoso confesó el crimen en un juicio abreviado y lo condenaron a prisión perpetua

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

“Listilla desde chiquilla”: Xóchitl Gálvez señaló oficio de Irma Eréndira Sandoval para autoexculparse

“Listilla desde chiquilla”: Xóchitl Gálvez señaló oficio de Irma Eréndira Sandoval para autoexculparse

Así fue como José Luis Chilavert ‘trabajó psicológicamente’ a René Higuita para marcarle de penal

¡Qué cambio!, Revelan fotos del ‘antes y después’ de Andrea Valdiri

Santiago Nieto se reunió con líder de diputados de Morena: perfilan reforma contra lavado de dinero

Captaron en video a otro hermano de AMLO recibiendo fajos de billetes de David León

TELESHOW

Malverde: Pedro Fernández mandó un mensaje a los devotos del “santo patrón” del narco

Malverde: Pedro Fernández mandó un mensaje a los devotos del “santo patrón” del narco

“Hubiera muerto desangrado”: Willie Colón contó que su esposa le salvó la vida tras accidente

Marilyn Manson se entregó a la policía y fue liberado bajo fianza

Este fue el consejo que le dio Lucerito Mijares a su mamá para que luzca joven y bella

Los Teletubbies se vacunaron contra COVID-19

DEPORTES

“Esto se hace por los atletas y punto”: Paola Morán respondió crítica de David Faitelson a los JJOO

“Esto se hace por los atletas y punto”: Paola Morán respondió crítica de David Faitelson a los JJOO

La Selección Mexicana Olímpica ya se encuentra en Tokio

Neymar explotó contra los brasileños que prefieren que Argentina gane la Copa América: el posteo de la polémica

Un fan inesperado: la figura brasileña que visitó a Messi en la previa de la final de la Copa América

Así es el hotel en donde Argentina pasa las horas previas a la final contra Brasil: el detalle clave en las habitaciones