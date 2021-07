Beijing Olympics Work Picks Up Speed

(ATR) Construction is about to begin on four more venues for the 2008 Olympics.

"In line with the 2005 venue construction schedule, construction will begin for the temporary venues for the competition events of hockey, archery, beach volleyball and baseball," said Jin Yan, Beijing 2008 construction chief at a briefing.

Jin's briefing was the third of the year updating progress on venues. He says the principles of "safety, quality, time line, function and cost" are all being applied to the Olympic venue construction.

A total of 11 new venues are being built for the Beijing Olympics, 11 exisiting venues will be renovated and nine temporary arenas will be prepared.

In addition to the start of work in the next week on the four temporary venues, construction is also due to begin on eight roads needed for venue access.