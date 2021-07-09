AMÉRICAMÉXICOCOLOMBIAECONÓMICOTELESHOWDEPORTESCULTURA
Beijing Olympics Pledge Help for Media

(ATR) The president of the Beijing Olympics is making a pledge to deliver &quot;quality and convenient services&quot; to the world's media as well as help with changing rules in China to make coverage of the Olympics easier

Newsroom Infobae
8 de Julio de 2021

"We will honor our promise and provide quality and convenient services in accordance with the international practice and the successful experience from previous Games," BOCOG President Liu Qi said at the opening of the World Broadcasters Meeting in Beijing.

"Should some of our existing regulations and practice be in conflict with the Olympic practice and our promise, we will act in conformity with the International Olympic Committee requirements and Olympic practice to satisfy the needs of the media," Liu said.

About 40 representatives of the major rights holding broadcasters for the 2008 Olympics are meeting in through Sept. 23, the first of three annual meetings through 2007 for the broadcasters.

Liu said equipment and supplies needed by the foreign media will be allowed to enter China.

He also said there would be no restrictions on "the export of the Olympic material filmed and produced by all media in China, but used for broadcast abroad," adding that broadcasters may film scenic beauty shots for background use for Olympic related programs.

More on this story in the September 23 issue of Around the Rings.Com, your weekly round-up of news from the Olympic Movement.

