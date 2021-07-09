AMÉRICAMÉXICOCOLOMBIAECONÓMICOTELESHOWDEPORTESCULTURA
Thursday July 8, 2021
Beijing Olympics Marketing Update

(ATR) The head of the marketing for the Beijing Olympics tells Around the Rings that a sponsorship deal with a Taiwan company is possible, although Yuan Bin would not disclose a category or when such a deal could be made

Newsroom Infobae
8 de Julio de 2021

The BOCOG marketing chief spoke in Rio De Janeiro where she delivered an update on sponsorships for the 2008 Games during the Pan Am Expo 2005 sports business convention.

Yuan says with nine companies signed on as national partners for the Games, the next marketing phase is aimed at securing companies in the second tier of sponsorship.

Five already have been announced, such as the beer categories and home appliances. Still to come are an internet content provider, dairy products, a tour operator and a company providing hospitality services.

In the third tier of BOCOG sponsorship, Yuan listed half a dozen possible categories for what will be known as the supplier category. Included in this group will be sports equipment, textiles, gas appliances and cereals and cooking oil. She says those categories should be filled by the end of 2006.

Licensed products will be marketed internationally by the end of this year, says the BOCOG marketing chief.

"Quality is of fundamental importance," she says about licensed products, saying that complaints about quality will be dealt with immediately. Contracts will be terminated if changes are not made, she says.

infobaeely. Contracts will be terminated if changes are not made, she says.

Yuan says she believes BOCOG's anti-piracy program is working, with few violators found so far. She says all licensed products must carry a tag certifying the item as an authentic piece of goods. Some of the tags are visible she says, while other products may be marked with hidden inks to distinguish themselves from fakes.

A philately program will be launched by the Chinese Post Office this year, says Yuan, followed by a coin and bank note program from the Chinese mint beginning in 2006.

