Beijing Olympics Internet Sponsor

(ATR) The website for the Beijing Olympics has a new look as a result of a new sponsorship agreement with one of China's major internet companies, Sohu.com.

The new design for the site, www.beijing2008.com is supposed to offer Chinese internet users more content on Olympic preparations.

While the Sohu.com sponsorship is aimed primarily at the Chinese market, the Beijing 2008 site also includes improvements in the English and French versions, as well. The sponsorship is limited to activation in China.

BOCOG secretary general Wang Wei says the help of an internet specialist such as Sohu.com is a plus for the organizing committee.

"We believe that, with Sohu's extensive social impact, reliable and secure Internet technology as well as high-quality and efficient contents, BOCOG will be able to meet, more effectively and in a more timely manner, the expectations and demands of the general public to understand, participate in and support the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games," he said in his speech at a glitzy launch Monday in Beijing for the Sohu.com sponsorship.

The company is led by Charles Zhang, who is known as one of the country's top in

ternet entrepreneurs. The company has been in talks with BOCOG for more than a year, edging out several competitors for the Olympics contract. "To be awarded this prestigious honor and to be so closely aligned with the highly anticipated Beijing 2008 Olympic Games is a testament to Sohu's brand dominance in China," Zhang said in his remarks at the ceremony. Sohu.com also partners with Around the Rings to produce www.aroundtherings.com.cn, a Chinese version of ATR content.