AMÉRICAMÉXICOCOLOMBIAECONÓMICOTELESHOWDEPORTESCULTURA
Thursday July 8, 2021
Últimas noticiasTendenciasCómo llegué hasta aquíCoronavirusEstadísticas de la pandemiaESPN Newsletters
infobae

Beijing Olympics Internet Sponsor

(ATR) The website for the Beijing Olympics has a new look as a result of a new sponsorship agreement with one of China's major internet companies, Sohu

Por
Newsroom Infobae
8 de Julio de 2021

infobae(ATR) The website for the Beijing Olympics has a new look as a result of a new sponsorship agreement with one of China's major internet companies, Sohu.com.

The new design for the site, www.beijing2008.com is supposed to offer Chinese internet users more content on Olympic preparations.

While the Sohu.com sponsorship is aimed primarily at the Chinese market, the Beijing 2008 site also includes improvements in the English and French versions, as well. The sponsorship is limited to activation in China.

BOCOG secretary general Wang Wei says the help of an internet specialist such as Sohu.com is a plus for the organizing committee.

"We believe that, with Sohu's extensive social impact, reliable and secure Internet technology as well as high-quality and efficient contents, BOCOG will be able to meet, more effectively and in a more timely manner, the expectations and demands of the general public to understand, participate in and support the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games," he said in his speech at a glitzy launch Monday in Beijing for the Sohu.com sponsorship.

The company is led by Charles Zhang, who is known as one of the country's top in

infobaeternet entrepreneurs. The company has been in talks with BOCOG for more than a year, edging out several competitors for the Olympics contract.

"To be awarded this prestigious honor and to be so closely aligned with the highly anticipated Beijing 2008 Olympic Games is a testament to Sohu's brand dominance in China," Zhang said in his remarks at the ceremony.

Sohu.com also partners with Around the Rings to produce www.aroundtherings.com.cn, a Chinese version of ATR content.

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

ATR

Últimas Noticias

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Google Meet: cómo cancelar el ruido durante una videollamada

Google Meet: cómo cancelar el ruido durante una videollamada

Hallaron el cuerpo de Andrea, la última desaparecida de la familia Cattarossi en Miami

Los asintomáticos pueden padecer afecciones neurológicas por COVID-19

Bolivia aseguró que el gobierno de Macri envió “material bélico” para reprimir las protestas contra Jeanine Áñez

Femicidio de Florencia Romano: el principal sospechoso confesó el crimen en un juicio abreviado y lo condenaron a prisión perpetua

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

“Listilla desde chiquilla”: Xóchitl Gálvez señaló oficio de Irma Eréndira Sandoval para autoexculparse

“Listilla desde chiquilla”: Xóchitl Gálvez señaló oficio de Irma Eréndira Sandoval para autoexculparse

Así fue como José Luis Chilavert ‘trabajó psicológicamente’ a René Higuita para marcarle de penal

¡Qué cambio!, Revelan fotos del ‘antes y después’ de Andrea Valdiri

Santiago Nieto se reunió con líder de diputados de Morena: perfilan reforma contra lavado de dinero

Captaron en video a otro hermano de AMLO recibiendo fajos de billetes de David León

TELESHOW

Marilyn Manson se entregó a la policía y fue liberado bajo fianza

Marilyn Manson se entregó a la policía y fue liberado bajo fianza

Este fue el consejo que le dio Lucerito Mijares a su mamá para que luzca joven y bella

Los Teletubbies se vacunaron contra COVID-19

A un año de la trágica muerte de Naya Rivera: así perdura el recuerdo de la actriz de “Glee”

Pampita contó cómo vive los últimos días de embarazo: “Toda hinchada, duermo poco, me duele la espalda”

DEPORTES

La Selección Mexicana Olímpica ya se encuentra en Tokio

La Selección Mexicana Olímpica ya se encuentra en Tokio

Neymar explotó contra los brasileños que prefieren que Argentina gane la Copa América: el posteo de la polémica

Un fan inesperado: la figura brasileña que visitó a Messi en la previa de la final de la Copa América

Así es el hotel en donde Argentina pasa las horas previas a la final contra Brasil: el detalle clave en las habitaciones

Cómo fue la reacción de José Ramón al escuchar las narraciones de Martinoli por primera vez