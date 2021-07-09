Beijing Olympics Have Appliance Sponsor

(ATR) Chinese appliance manufacturer Haier will furnish its products to the Beijing Olympics under a sponsorship announced at its headquarters in Qingdao. The sponsorship is the second of the week for a company from the coastal city that's host for sailing events in the 2008 Olympics.

On Thursday, BOCOG announced that Tsingtao beer, brewed in Qingdao, would be one of the two domestic beer sponsors of the Games.

Haier is China's largest appliance maker, its products distributed around the world. In July it abandoned an offer to buy U.S. appliance maker Maytag for $1.28 billion.

While a domestic sponsorship, Haier is looking to use the deal to help raise its global profile. Watching Haier closely will be Samsung and GE, two worldwide Olympic sponsors with their own line of appliances competing with Haier.

Neither Samsung or GE has rights to that category, however.

Haier does manufacture mobile telephones, but will have no rights in that category held by Samsung.

Value of the sponsorship was not announced, but could be expected to be in a range from $10 million to $30 million as a supplier, the second tier of sponsorship in the BOCOG marketing program.

Other suppliers for BOCOG include Tsingtao beer, Yanjing beer and UPS.

