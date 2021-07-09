(ATR) The president of the Beijing Olympics says major progress has been made on key issues raised earlier this year by the IOC. Speaking at the opening of the IOC Coordination Commission for Beijing, Liu Qi cited additional media housing, venue changes and improved attention to external communications among dozens of items on the Beijing to-do list that have been addressed.

Commission chair Kevan Gosper tells Around the Rings he expects this meeting will be "straightforward, without major issues."

The 17-member IOC Commission is making its second visit of 2005, its fifth since forming in 2001, shortly after Beijing won the Games.

In comments to the opening session of the meeting, Gosper said the commission "will look at the way the Games are positively affecting all of China", noting that with venues now spread across the nation, it was important to "maintain a high level of consistency in the service levels provided to athletes, officials, media, sponsors and spectators in these other venues.

"This week we would also like to know how the themes of Green Olympics and People?s Olympics are being developed.

?The world is watching to see how your vision of the Games becomes a reality,? said Gosper.

Gosper also expressed a wish that "BOCOG continues to be a "transparent organization", keeping stakeholders such as the NOC's and sports federations "fully informed about what is happening in Beijing."

Gosper has become the public voice of the commission, taking over as chair from Hein Verbruggen, who stepped down as an IOC member in September when he left the presidency of the International Cycling Union. Losing his status as an IOC member also meant Verbruggen lost his eligibility to serve as chair of an IOC Commission.

ed the meeting explaining his circumstances, thanking BOCOG for its work and progress. Left unspoken was the plan for Verbruggen to return as commission chair. That plan calls for him win election in February to a new seat on the IOC, for which he was nominated earlier this month. Along with in-camera briefings from BOCOG and government leaders during the next three days, the IOC Commission will fly on Wednesday to Qingdao, site of sailing events for the Games, about 400 miles southeast of Beijing on the China Sea. The commission will return on Thursday and close its meeting on Friday, which also marks 1000 days-to-go until the Games. The IOC panel will be on hand for a ceremony Friday night at Worker?s Stadium, when the much anticipated mascot for the Beijing Olympics is unveiled.