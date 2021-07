Beijing Olympics Equestrian Choice Ahead

(ATR) The President of the International Equestrian Federation tells Around the Rings she is hoping meetings at the end of the month will settle the question of where to hold the equestrian events for the 2008 Olympics.

The Dona Infanta Pilar de Borbon is clearly exasperated with the prospect of equestrian taking place in Hong Kong, some 2000km from Beijing.

"I am fed up," she says, but diplomatically stops from casting aspersions on BOCOG, which is seeking to change the venue from a horse park outside Beijing over fears of spreading disease among horses imported to China.

