Thursday July 8, 2021
Beijing Looks for Olympic Torch Design

(ATR) The torch relay for the Beijing Olympics takes a step forward with the launch of a design competition for the torch to be used in the relay for the 2008 Games

Por
Newsroom Infobae
8 de Julio de 2021

"Our concepts of the torch design are 'glory and dream, tradition and modernity, culture and harmony'," said Zhang Ming, deputy director of BOCOG's Culture and Ceremonies Department. "Design proposals for the Beijing Olympic torch are supposed to artistically interpret the rich connotation of the concepts."

Zhang adds that BOCOG expects the torch designs to be original, creative, display the distinguishing features of the Beijing Games, namely "Chinese style, cultural splendor and contemporary spirit", and to fully demonstrate the vitality and passion of the torchbearers.

Each participant can submit up to three different proposals. Beijing 2008 is allowing anyone to send in proposals, including specialized art and industrial design institutes, as well as individual designers, including those having involved in the torch designs for previous Games.

The designers of the top three picks will each win US $6,188 (50,000 yuan), with the final design to be chosen in mid-2006.

Proposals will be accepted until February 2. Complete detail

infobaes and paperwork can be found at Beijing 2008's web site, www.beijing2008.com.

Details of the actual route of the Beijing relay are still a work in progress. Around the Rings understands that consideration is being given to a worldwide relay, reaching all five continents, prior to the domestic route through China.

The Chinese route is expected to reach the summit of Mt. Everest, other remote regions of the country as well as Taiwan, if political issues can be worked out.

Look for the latest breaking news involving the business of the Olympics, at www.aroundtherings.com, for subscribers only.

ATR

