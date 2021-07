2008 Olympics Motto: One World,One Dream

(ATR) "One World, One Dream" has been selected as the new slogan for the Beijing Olympics.The slogan was unveiled at a public concert Sunday night in Beijing and was selected from 200,000 suggestions.

A message from IOC President Jacques Rogge read during the ceremony saysthe slogan "captured the Olympic spirit".

"One World, One Dream is an embodiment of the wisdom of hundreds of thousands of people," BOCOG President Liu Qi said in a speech at the ceremony.

"It is a slogan that conveys the lofty ideal of people in Beijing as well as in China to share the global community and civilization and to create a brig

ht future hand in hand with people from the rest of the world," Liu said. In his letter, Rogge said the Olympic Games were "unique in their ability to attract the world's attention, using sport to promote peace and understanding".