Monday July 12, 2021
Young Aussie fencers to meet the Olympic fencer who made it to the top

Australian fencers aspiring to reach the Olympics will soon have a chance to meet a fencer who won an Olympic gold medal and went on to lead the Olympic movement.&nbsp;

Newsroom Infobae
July 12, 2021

Australian fencers aspiring to reach the Olympics will soon have a chance to meet a fencer whowon an Olympic gold medal and went on to lead the Olympic movement.

The President of the International Olympic Committee, Thomas Bach, will meet young Australianfencers when he visits Sydney on 29 April.

Thomas Bach was a member of the gold medal winning German foil team at the 1976 MontrealOlympics and won the individual foil World Championships in Buenos Aires the following year.

At Sydney Olympic Park he will meet fencers who recently competed successfully in the AsianJunior (Under 20) and Cadet (Under 17) Championships in Abu Dhabi. The Australians won teambronze medals in Cadet Women's Foil, Junior Women's Epee and Junior Men's Sabre.

Also joining them will be the Australian fencers who achieved a top 8 foil team placing in the WorldJunior Championships in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

Australian teams have been increasingly successful at Asian and World Championships in recentyears.

The President of the Australian Fencing Federation, Andrew Ius, says: "It is encouraging to see thehard work of our athletes, their coaches and officials paying off with significant results in Asian andWorld championships. With dedication and a professional approach we can push on from here toreach the upper tiers of international fencing."

Australia's Foil and Sabre Coach, and NSW Head Coach, Antonio Signorello, says: "As we do inother sports, Australia has the potential to become a force in world fencing. We are well positionedin the Asian Zone which is now a rising powerhouse of world fencing challenging the traditionaldominance of the Europeans. Our young fencers are learning the technical and tactical skills;the mental agility and resilience to win the battle of the blades."

Mr Signorello is a former Italian Olympic team coach whose fencers have won Olympic and WorldChampionship gold medals. He has practised in Australia since 2009 and is now an Australiancitizen committed to advancing the standard of fencing at the highest competitive level as well asfostering grass roots development.

For more information, please contact:

Mike Tancred, Media Director, Australian Olympic Committee - 0412 330 274

Duncan Fairweather, President, NSW Fencing Association - 0412 256 200

