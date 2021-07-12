HomeNewsEspañol
Monday July 12, 2021
U.S. Broadcasters Pitch IOC for T.V. Rights

(ATR) Fox has made its case for Olympic broadcast rights in the U.S. from 2014 to 2020 during a Monday presentation to the IOC.

Newsroom Infobae
12 de Julio de 2021

ESPN/ABC and NBC/Comcast are scheduled for two-hour presentations on Tuesday in Lausanne. Each network will then deliver a sealed bid for the rights to either the 2014 and 2016 Olympics, or the four Games from 2014 to 2020, with upwards of $4 billion to $5 billion on the line.

The IOC could make a decision as early as Tuesday afternoon.

Rupert Murdoch's News Corp. has never before broadcast the Olympics in the U.S.

David Hill, chair and CEO of Fox Sports Media Group, led the team that included co-President/co-COO Randy Freer, CFO Larry Jones, Exec VP/Research and Programming Bill Wanger, CMO Erik Markgraf and Senior VP/Media Relations Lou D'Ermilio.

According to reports, Hill was wearing a pink, open-neck shirt and told journalists, "It's eight years to the day we made our last pitch, which is also D-Day." Fox bid $1.3 billion in 2003, losing to NBC's $2.2 billion offer for the Vancouver and London Olympics.

Hill said of the scheduled two-hour meeting, "We don't really plan these things. They just happen. We just chat."

Sports Business Journal reported that the presentation lasted one hour and 45 minutes, with Fox answering questions for an additional 30 minutes. Hill said bidding for four Olympics was "simpler" and easier to amortize.

ESPN Blows Its Horn

ESPN/ABC is up next on Tuesday morning. Last Thursday, the network fired a shot over the bow with a press release touting the industry honors earned by its 2010 FIFA World Cup coverage – 38 awards in all.

"The achievement represents the highest collection of industry awards for one event in the network's history," said the release, also noting that "all 64 matches aired live and in high definition on the combined networks of ESPN, ESPN2 and ABC."

Robert Iger, CEO of parent company Disney, will be part of the delegation, leading to speculation that Disney could become an Olympic sponsor along the lines of General Electric in 2003 with a $200 million deal.

The team is led by ESPN president George Bodenheimer, who boasts that ESPN's many platforms can help grow the Olympics, John Skipper, executive VP of content and Rob Simmelkjaer, a vice president and the point person who developed the plan for the bid.

The Incumbent

NBC/Comcast will make its presentation without longtime Olympics chiefDick Ebersol, who resigned last month when he said he couldn't come to terms on a new contract. In his place, CEO Steve Burke and Comcast chief executive Brian Roberts lead the team.

NBC has broadcast the Summer Games since 1988 and the Winter Games since 2002, lost more than $200 million on the Vancouver Olympics and is expected to lose a similar amount on the London Games.

Different Strategies

Fox and ESPN have indicated they will air all Olympic events live, while NBC has utilized a "plausibly live" strategy of showing tape-delayed events combined with storytelling. Interestingly, ABC pioneered the "Up Close and Personal" style of featuring athletes, with Ebersol building upon it for NBC.

Talks for U.S. rights were delayed by the economic downturn. Richard Carrion, the IOC's lead negotiator, has said he wants to have a deal in place by the IOC Session in Durban early next month.

After the IOC, the U.S. Olympic Committee is the largest beneficiary of the rights fees, taking in about 13 percent. The USOC has four representatives in the room, led by chair Larry Probst and CEO Scott Blackmun.

The discussions are so sensitive parties must give up their phones as they enter the meetings in Lausanne.

Written by Karen Rosen.

