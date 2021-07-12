Rio Mayor Promises "Perfect" Olympics

(ATR) Eduardo Paes says his Rio de Janeiro will deliver a "perfect" Olympics.

Speaking to Around the Rings as Rio prepares for the June 7-9 IOC Coordination Commission inspection, Paes said some of the most challenging projects are underway, or will be shortly.

"Things are going very well," he said.

"We’re trying to work to get everything that lasts more than three years to be started before the end of this year. I think we’re doing pretty good with the Olympic Village, which is always something tough.

"We launched this master plan contest of the Olympic Park. I think this master plan will announce a decision by August. And I intend to start construction end-of-this-year or the beginning of next year so the two main venues will be in construction by the end of this year."

Infrastructure-wise, the biggest project for Rio is a transportation overhaul. Paes says everything is "fine" on that front.

This week’s Coordination Commission visit is the second one from the 18-member panel led by Moroccan IOC member Nawal El Moutawakel.

An organizing committee spokesman tells ATR a full day of meetings is slated for Tuesday with site visits reserved for Wednesday. Still more meetings will follow on Thursday, and a joint IOC-Rio 2016 press conference will cap off the three-day affair.

Though the last official Co Comm visit was in May of 2010, the IOC has kept tabs on Rio’s progress in the meantime. El Moutawakel and IOC Olympic Games executive director Gilbert Felli were in town on New Year’s Eve for the Rio 2016 logo launch, and Paes says he thinks IOC president Jacques Rogge is happy with the Games’ progress.

"The way the IOC follows us is very interesting and tough so they know what’s happening" Paes told ATR. "They seem to be very glad with how things are going. The last meeting we had with Nawal and Felli was very good. They’re keeping up with us."

Rio has only had to make a "few small changes" to its original plans, all dealing with legacy, and Paes said the IOC was "respectful" of the city’s decision.

"I think there are no more differences between the IOC vision and the city’s vision."

One major aspect of Rio’s legacy plan is the revitalization of the port zone. An inspection of the site will be on the Co-Comm’s agenda.

Paes says the first step in construction will come at the beginning of 2012.

"It’s going to be a tough thing to get on time but I think we’ve got the right schedule. By 2016 everything is going to be ready."

Brazil is also hosting the 2014 World Cup, and Rio will be a major player for the tournament. Critics have charged that construction for the football finals is not progressing at an adequate pace.

Paes, for his part, says Rio is ready for the World Cup, and that criticismsmay be overblown.

"Maracana is going fine. The World Cup is much much easier to do than an Olympic Games, at least from a city point of view…But I mean it’s a fact there are some delays because of different levels of government in different cities.

"In Rio things are fine. I don’t see it as a problem concerning the Olympics. Actually, I think it’s a big asset for the Olympics because the mistakes that were done in the planning of the World Cup are not being repeated in the Olympic Games. And that’s good. It’s going to be perfect."

The iconic Maracana stadium is the site of the 2014 final, 2016 ceremonies and Olympic football final. Extensive renovations are underway to prepare for the events.

Paes added: "I think the World Cup has a communication problem. We are talking about 12 cities, Rio is on time. We have some problems with the airport but it will be ready on time. The problem with the airport is much more services than infrastructure. I think the problem of services will be okay by ‘14."

Last week, Brazilian president Dilma Rousseff summoned all governors and mayors of 2014 host cities to discuss governmental work for the World Cup with herself and sports minister Orlando Silva. At the top of her plan is the sale of Brazil’s airports to private companies.

While Paes may predict perfection, he will have to deliver. Should he be reelected in 2012, his term will end in 2016.

Written by Ed Hula III.