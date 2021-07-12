Putin Meets Rogge; IOC Fighting Sports Betting; Prague 2020

Putin Reassures IOC Chief on Sochi 2014 Preps

Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin met IOC president Jacques Rogge Wednesday for talks about the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics.

Putin held discussions with Rogge on a brief visit to IOC headquarters in Lausanne as part of a working visit to Switzerland.

He briefed Rogge on Olympic-related venue and infrastructure projects in the Black Sea resort, which are on a fast-track timetable for completion.

Putin is also likely to have updated Rogge on the preparation of Russian athletes for the Games.

On Tuesday, Russian sports minister Vitaly Mutko admitted that Russian athletes had performed unsatisfactorily in Olympic disciplines during winter sports world championships this year. Only two of the 14 medals won were gold.

"We must bear in mind that it was only the first year of the Russian team’s training program for the Olympic Games in Sochi," Mutko was quoted as saying by Sportbox.ru.

"Besides, our athletes have got up on the podium 83 times at different World Cup stages, which we can compare to mini-world championships. So we have the opportunity and reserves to do better."

Expressing concern that Russia's medal hopes were restricted to the sports of hockey, skating, skiing, biathlon and figure skating, he added: "Our immediate goals are very clear... next year, we have to rise to at least sixth place in world's winter sports rankings.

"If that doesn't happen, it will be a cause for alarm."

IOC Betting Task Force Takes Shape

The IOC is upping its efforts in the fight against illegal and irregular sports betting as its task force for the job takes shape.

A working group set up earlier this year met Wednesday in Lausanne and decided to splinter into three- sub-groups with education, monitoring and legislation as their subjects of study.

"We foresee increased cooperation in the monitoring and coordination of the fight against illegal and irregular betting in sport," said IOC president Jacques Rogge, who also chaired the March 1 summit at which he issued the call for reform.

"Today saw our first proactive steps toward that goal and an increased level of commitment in our joint fight against this threat to sport."

The sport ministers of France, Britain and Hungary were in Lausanne for the occasion alongside leaders from the international federations for tennis, basketball, ice hockey and rugby as well as the NOCs of Italy, Germany and France.

Officials from the United Nations, Interpol, the FBI and two betting operators also joined in Wednesday’s meeting and will likewise participate in the sub-groups.

Membership of the three bodies will be decided by the end of July with their first meetings scheduled between September and November. Their reports to the working group are expected by year’s end.

Prague Passes on 2020

Prague will forgo a 2020 bid for the same reasons the Czech capital lost out on on 2016.

The Voice of Russia reports that city officials decided Tuesday to dissolve their bid committee because of financial concerns, also the downfall of their last campaign.

Prague applied for the 2016 Games but failed to make the IOC’s shortlist of candidate cities, in part because of the $27 billion in infrastructure renovations needed to stage the Games.

Rome is the only candidate so far in the running for 2020. Applications are due Sept. 1.

Millions of Fans Sought

Lotte Department Store is searching for 2,018,000 PyeongChang 2018 bid backers.

The retail giant announced its quest to receive that many messages of support in the "Gather Our Wish Campaign for PyeongChang 2018", ending July 3. During the three weeks of campaigning, supporters can participate in different activities including, dance competitions, face painting and cheerleading demonstrations.

Supporters can leave messages of support at 29 store branches across the country.

PyeongChang 2018 chair Yang Ho Cho said he was excited to see fervor for the Games spreading throughout Korea.

"As we head towards Durban now, it is also wonderful to see so many PyeongChang 2018 fans across Korea show their passionate support for the bid," he said.

Lotte is a sponsor of PyeongChang 2018.

The host city for the 2018 Olympics will take place at the IOC Session in Durban, South Africa on July 6. Munich and Annecy, France are also bidding for the Games.

Slovak Chef de Mission Heading Hockey

One of the Slovak Olympic Committee’s leading Olympic officials is heading the country’s ice hockey federation.

The International Ice Hockey Federation said in a statement Igor Nemecek is the Slovak Ice Hockey Federation’s new president.

Nemeck served as chef de mission at the 2006 and 2010 Olympics, since 2004 he served as vice president of the SOC, responsible for winter sports, and he served as chairman of this year’s ice hockey world championships in Slovakia. Additionally he managed three teams to world championship medals.

Ice hockey is one of Slovakia’s biggest sports.

Juraj Sikory served as president for 13 years.

Written by Matthew Grayson.