Paralympic Committee Inspects Rio; Charges Dropped Against IOC Member

Rio Paralympic Preparations on Display

International Paralympic Committee leaders echo the praise of Rio 2016 preparations doled out by the IOC Coordination Commission last week.

"A lot of progress has been made since the last time we met, which is extremely encouraging," IPC CEO Xavier Gonzalez said in a statement.

Gonzalez, vice president Greg Hartung and Paralympic Games senior manager Thanos Kostopoulos led an IPC inspection of Rio de Janeiro running parallel to the IOC Co Comm last week.

Like its Olympic counterpart, the visit included briefings from the organizing committee, meetings with government officials and a tour of venue construction.

Hartung, also a Co Comm member, and his IPC colleagues stayed a day longer than IOC members to allow for Friday’s executive project of Paralympic plans. Topping the agenda was a progress report on the development of the Games emblem to be launched later this year.

"The emblem will gain national and international exposure and will be the symbol of the event," said Gonzalez. "It needs to have the right look and feel for the Games and feature the Agitos, the symbol of the Paralympic Movement."

Organizers also updated the IPC on venue plans following its December decision to expand the competition program from 20 to 22 sports. The two additions, para-triathlon and para-canoe, could feature some of Rio’s most iconic venues.

Copacabana beach will host the Olympic triathlon a few weeks before the Paralympics. The canoe venue for the Olympics is set in a stunning lagoon underneath the Christ the Redeemer statue.

The Rio 2016 Paralympic Games will run from Sept. 7 to 18 of 2016.

IOC Member Cleared of Theft

Charges of theft against Beatrice Allen, IOC member from The Gambia were dropped in court on Monday.

According to a report by the Associated Press, a Gambian judge said the prosecution failed to prove its case that Allen, who was acting as Gambian Olympic Committee president, stole $1300 from the Olympic Committee. Also acquitted were treasurer Ousman Wadda and accountant Muhammed Janneh.

When charges were first brought against her in January, Allen told Around the Rings the allegations were politically motivated and part of an effort to "tarnish" her image as an IOC member.

BOA Appoints Hay to Advance 2012 Preparations for Athletes

The British Olympic Association announced that Mike Hay will oversee Team GB’s training camp for the 2012 Olympics.

Hay replaces Craig Hunter in the 11-strong delegation led by Chef de Mission Andy Hunt that will be based at Loughbrough University. He will work with members of the preparation camp team to push through the detailed operational plans developed by Hunter, who will continue in his role as Chef de Mission for Team GB at the European Youth Olympic Festival in Trabzon, Turkey next month.

Every member of Team GB – including athletes, coaches and officials – will visit the camp to be officially welcomed and to receive pre-Games briefings and collect their Olympic kit, and many will be trained at the university.

Hay managed the British preparation camp in Calgary prior to the Vancouver 2010 Games and was also on the team to deliver the team's training facility in Macau ahead of the Beijing 2008 Olympics.

Indian PM Asked to Intervene on Sports Bill

The Indian Olympic Association wants the country’s prime minister to intervene before controversial sports legislation is introduced into parliament next month.

News reports indicate acting IOA president Vijay Kumar Malhotra led a 12-member delegation Monday to the New Delhi office of Manmohan Singh to argue against the impending measures.

The so-called "National Sports Bill" would force IOA and federation officials to retire upon their 70th birthdays or after serving a maximum eight years in office.

"The PM listened to us and said he will seek information from the sports ministry since he does not have much information on the matter," said Malhotra, who took over in April from ousted president and Commonwealth Games organizer Suresh Kalmadi.

Whether the IOA’s lobbying – and Singh’s potential intervention – would quiet sports minister Ajay Maken’s call for the age restrictions and term limits remains to be seen.

Warnings a plenty from the IOC that state involvement in the NOC’s affairs is in violation of the Olympic Charter have so far been unsuccessful in deterring him. Malhotra mentioned Monday to Singh a letter from the IOC to the IOA specifically warning of suspension should its autonomy be infringed.

IOC President Commends Archers

Finalists for the Archery World Cup competed in frontof IOC President Jacques Rogge and a "strong delegation" of IOC members.

Antalya in southern Turkey, the archers shotthe final matches in front of RoggeBefore the medal ceremony, Rogge addressed the athletes and saidhe was astonished by their performance, particularly in light of the strongwind on the competition field."I can assure everyone that you will have less wind in theLord's Cricket Ground in London, which will be the archery venue for the 2012Olympic Games. I wish you the best for your preparation and your qualificationsfor the Games," said Rogge.He also commended the international archery federation FITA, and the event's organizers, calling the competition a "success".Written by Matthew Grayson and Ann Cantrell.