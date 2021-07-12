IOC President Talks Up Australia 2028 Olympic Bid

(ATR) Thomas Bach met with Australian prime minister Tony Abbott today and said the country has "a very good chance" to land the 2028 Olympics.

In Canberra this morning, Bach held talks with Abbott and federal sports minister Sussan Ley, along with Australian Olympic Committee chief and IOC vice president John Coates. Australian rowing legend and IOC member James Tomkins was also present. Bach presented Abbott with an Olympic medal, specially made for heads of state.

A possible Olympic bid was high on the agenda with Bach and Coates set to meet with the mayors of South-East Queensland on Thursday to discuss the potential for a joint effort from Brisbane and the Gold Coast for the 2028 Games.

"The prime minister asked how we see the chances for an Olympic bid for the future," Bach said. "I explained to him that based on this excellent representation on the IOC [Coates and Tomkins] and also the worldwide famous love by Australians of sport – it looks good.

"You would enjoy a lot of sympathy and have a very good chance to win. But it is for 2028 so it is a little premature to talk about winning," he told a press conference.

Bach went on to say that whilst Australia should be confident, they would not be assured of winning the Games.

"I told the prime minister that I would do whatever I can, but that Australia would not be alone in this race. They will enjoy tough competition, but this is what Australians love."

When asked if it would be too soon for Australia to host the Games, having hosted the Sydney 2000 Olympics, Bach was resolute that was not the case.

"No, definitely not," said the German who toured the Sydney Olympic Park Wednesday and met some of Australia's top fencers. "It will be then 28 years after the Sydney Games and I think this is not too soon to come back to Australia and to Oceania.

"The Games are rotating around the world but there is no established circle or rotation by the years. I think it would be very wiseif Australia would be the candidate for the Olympic Games while there are still people alive who remember the wonderful Sydney Olympics."

With the 2024 bidding race yet to officially begin - applications are due with the IOC on Sept. 15 - Bach noted his satisfaction in hearing of the growing interest in the 2028 Games.

"We are talking about 2028 which makes me very happy," he said. "I think this shows that the Games and the Olympic Movement are in excellent condition.

"There is talk not only in Australia. Yesterday we had a meeting with the prime minister of India and we were talking about a bid from India for 2028. We also already have the indication from one of the bidding cities for 2024 that if they don’t succeed, they will definitely go for 2028. So Australians can look forward to a good competition."

Bach and Coates will on Thursday meet with the mayors of South East Queensland, the region that is home to the cities of Brisbane and the Gold Coast. With the Gold Coast set to host the 2018 Commonwealth Games, significant infrastructure will already be in place which will only help the city’s potential.

As to what the Games will look like in 2028, Bach said: "We have just passed some significant reforms in the Agenda 2020, and I am confident the Games of 2028 will reflect the spirit of this agenda."

"That means it will be sustainable Games in every sense of the word.

"There will be a lot of respect for the environment. The Games will be feasible and the Games will leave a great legacy for the population – both with regards to sport and also with regards to general infrastructure," he added.

Reported from Sydney by Alice Wheeler

