IOC President Set to Push Indian Olympic Bid

(ATR) An Indian Olympic bid is likely to form part of discussions between Thomas Bach and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Monday.

Rumors persist that India will launch a bid. The picture will become clearer after their meeting at the PM’s official residence.

Any decision on whether India should launch a bid will come from the Modi-led government.

With the IOC chief seeking to stir up interest in Olympic bidding on his global travels, the German seems certain to encourage India to consider a bid for either the 2024 or 2028 Games, building on its experience of the 2010 Commonwealth Games.

Speaking to Around the Rings Friday, Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president Narayana Ramachandran declined to comment on a potential pitch for the 2024 Games.

The World Squash Federation chief, who spent this week at the SportAccord Convention World Business & Sport Summit in Sochi, views it as an important visit. Bach’s predecessor Jacques Rogge attended the Commonwealth Games in his capacity as head of the IOC.

"It’s the first time an IOC president has taken the initiative to visit the country to see how best sport could be improved," Ramachandran said to ATR.

"I think that is a fantastic initiative."

He said discussions will largely center on "how best to improve sport in India with the help of the IOC".

Bach arrives late Sunday. He will address the IOA Executive Committee on Monday morning before holding talks about the development of sport – and possibly an Olympic bid – with officials from the ministry of sport in the afternoon.

Ramachandran told ATR that Bach’s meeting with Modi is scheduled for 5pm local time. He is set to depart later that evening for Australia where he has meetings planned with Australian prime minister Tony Abbott and the country’s Olympic committee, led by John Coates, in the following days.

"India has an important role to play within the Olympic Movement," IOC spokeswoman Emmanuelle Moreau told ATR.

"The IOC president intends to meet with the prime minister and the sporting authorities in order to discuss the development of sport in India and the role that sport and the Olympic Games can have within the Indian society."

Homepage photo: Getty Images

Reported by Mark Bisson

