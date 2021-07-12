IOC Launches Consultants Register to Root Out Rogue Operators -- Top Story Replay

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - JUNE 17: Olympic rings are seen in front of Sugarloaf mountain on June 17, 2014 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

(ATR) The IOC is forcing consultants seeking work with the 2024 Olympic bids to sign a register showing their commitment to comply with its code of ethics and rules of bidding conduct.

Creation of the list of consultants/lobbyists eligible to work for a bid city was part of Recommendation 3 of the Agenda 2020 reforms passed in December. It aims to make the role of consultants more transparent in Olympic bidding, while increasing the IOC’s vigilance of those attempting to gain advantage by breaching ethics rules.

The IOC website now includes a section for consultants and lobbyists to sign up to the register, indicating which bid city they are working for.

"Entry in the register is a prerequisite for the provision of any service and/or the signature of any service contract by the NOC and/or the city," the IOC said, adding that registration does constitute any form of endorsement by the president Thomas Bach’s organization.

The IOC website says that a consultant is considered to be "any individual or company who is not linked by an employment contract to the NOC, the city or the bidding committee, and who participates in or supports a candidature by providing consultancy or similar services in any way and at any time".

Explaining why such a register is needed, the IOC said it was "to ensure a public commitment by consultants engaged in the Olympic Games bid process to respect the IOC rules, the Olympic Charter, the IOC Code of Ethics and all its implementing provisions, in particular the rules of conduct for the Olympic Games bid process."

Only those already chosen by an NOC or city to support their bid can register. They are banned from referring to their listing on the register for promotional or commercial purposes.

For Boston 2024, Jon Tibbs Associates and Teneo Sports, run by Terrence Burns, are listed. There are no names yet registered against the other confirmed bids for those Games – Hamburg, Paris and Rome.

The IOC threatens to punish consultants who breach its rules and regulations, vowing to "take measures and/or sanction, including the withdrawal from the register."

"The NOC and the [bid] city will be responsible for refraining from receiving services from a consultant who cannot provide proof of registration," the IOC added.

To monitor the registered consultants’ compliance with these regulations, the IOC said it may collect and process certain information relative to consultants, including personal data in accordance with the 1992 Swiss Federal Data Protection Act. At the registration stage, consultants are being asked to expressly confirm their agreement with this information gathering procedure.

Under the new system of keeping tabs on consultants, the IOC is making public some details about them, including the name and place of business.

While other consultants’ details will be kept confidential by the IOC, it has the power to release information to law enforcement authorities if required under leglisation to do so.

Reported by Mark Bisson

