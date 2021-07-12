IOC Executive Board receives update on the International Weightlifting Federation

Last week, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Executive Board (EB) received updates regarding the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) and the two latest developments: the findings of the International Testing Agency (ITA)’s investigative report, published on 24 June 2021, and the outcome of the IWF Constitutional Congress held on 30 June 2021.

The IOC EB expressed its concern on both issues and decided that these developments, along with other concerns previously noted, would be addressed during a meeting planned for after the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020. A letter to this effect was sent to the IWF.

Last week’s updates followed the serious concerns raised in January by the IOC EB about the apparent weakening of the anti-doping rules and other governance issues within the IWF, and the report given to the IOC EB in February on the matter.

The IOC reserves all rights concerning its relations with the IWF in the future, including the place of weightlifting on the programme of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 and future Olympic Games.

