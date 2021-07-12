India PM to Bach: No 2024 Olympic Bid

The President of the International Olympic Committee(IOC), Mr. Thomas Bach calling on the Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, in New Delhi on April 27, 2015.

(ATR) Despite the rumors, India will not bid for the 2024 Olympics.

Around The Rings has learned Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not propose a bid during IOC president Thomas Bach’s visit to the country on Apr. 27.

IOC spokesperson told ATR, "it was mutually agreed upon between Modi and Bach it was too early to bid."

Modi said on his personal website the two leaders discussed how to make India a "hub for sports infrastructure and technology," and India’s role in humanitarian projects in the region. The pair discussed how India can help with the recent earthquake in Nepal, leaving over 3,900 dead.

"IOC president Thomas Bach and I agreed that sports are a powerful force that can unite humanity and society," Modi said in a tweet after the meeting.

The two leaders also discussed India's upcoming participation in the Rio 2016 Games and the creation of a sport university in the country. India is expected to send close to 75 athletes to Rio, according to a release from the IOC.

"Sports development in India must tap the great potential of the 1.2 billion people in India, 80 million of whom are young people," Bach said in a statement.

"Youth was one of the three pillars of Olympic Agenda 2020, and this is a concrete example of how we can help."

Indian honorary IOC member Randhir Singh and sports minister Sarbananda Sonowal participated in the hour-long meeting between Bach and Modi.

A report from the Times of India said the fraught relationship between the Indian Olympic Association and the sports ministry was also discussed between the pair.

In 2013, the IOA was suspended by the IOC for failing to have a constitution in line with the Olympic Charter. India has since had its suspension lifted by the IOC, but according to the report in the Times the IOA still has issues with current Ministry of Sports policies.

Bach met with the IOA, and its president Narayna Ramachandran,during his visit, and said the body needed to "find its feet," after being reinstated.

The visit is Bach’s first to India and the first visit from an IOC president since Jacques Rogge attended the 2010 Commonwealth Games. The next destination for Bach is Australia, where he will meet with Prime Minister Tony Abbot and discuss a possible 2028 Olympic bid with the Australian Olympic Committee.

