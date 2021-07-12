BEIJING 2022 CREATES LEGACY PLAN TO ENSURE LONG-TERM BENEFITS OF GAMES

Following the recent creation of a legacy decision-making committee, Beijing 2022 has revealed its legacy plan for the Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games on the occasion of the Chinese Lantern Festival. The plan expands upon Beijing 2022’s continued focus on utilising the Games to both initiate and accelerate long-term benefits for the competition zones and surrounding regions.

The plan is centred around inspiring young people with the Olympic spirit, encouraging millions to embrace winter sports, promoting social progress through the Winter Games, and creating a harmonious world of better mutual understanding. As such, Beijing 2022 and its delivery partners will focus on seven themes: sports, society, economy, culture, environment, urban development and regional development.

The early identification of this legacy framework, together with the already-identified governance structure that is responsible for monitoring progress of legacy projects, will help to ensure that the people of China enjoy long-lasting benefits far beyond the Games.

Beijing 2022 will be the first Games to deliver a legacy plan in line with Olympic Agenda 2020’s New Norm and the IOC’s resulting Legacy Strategic Approach, which aims to help Host Cities incorporate lasting benefits before, during and after the Games.

To this end, Beijing 2022 will work closely with relevant government agencies at national, provincial and municipal levels, follow the guidance of the Beijing 2022 Legacy Coordination Committee, incorporate the legacy work into all phases of Games preparation, step up efforts to promote highlights of the work and make it a great success.

